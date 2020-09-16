It’s difficult to get some people to smile. I know. I’ve taken photos professionally and for my own enjoyment and trying to get some folks to even crack a smile over the years was like pulling teeth.
For whatever the reason, some just didn’t want to smile.
I learned something else over the years as well. You just can’t get a smile out of someone if they don’t have a smile in them. And there you have it.
That’s the sad part — to think that a person just doesn’t have a smile to give.
But I’m seeing that more and more as time goes by. It doesn’t seem to matter which side a person is on, he or she appears to be concerned about the things that are going on in our nation.
How can a person watch our cities being burned to the ground, watch store owners dragged out into the street and beaten and not feel the weight of a heavy heart?
How can one watch senior citizens assaulted in plain sight and watch police officers be shot for no reason at all other than they have a law enforcement uniform on and not be concerned about the state of our nation?
There is a heaviness in our society today that is wearing people down. Democrats are afraid the Republicans will win the election and Republicans are afraid the Democrats will win.
I hear talk of people who are getting ready to do whatever necessary to defend their family and their home.
I read today (Friday) of another young police officer shot in the face and killed. When will it end?
Will it ever get to the point where residents can go to sleep at night and not have to lie awake worrying about someone breaking into their home or causing the bodily harm?
And it’s not just in the cities anymore.
It’s no wonder that people find it hard to smile. It’s no wonder folks struggle to find a smile within themselves to give to others.
Yet, the Bible still encourages us to smile. It encourages to go beyond a simple smile and even find some laughter.
“A merry heart does good like a medicine,” the Bible tells us. (Proverbs 17:22) A merry heart is translated in other versions as laughter.
“Laughter activates the body’s natural relaxation response. It’s like internal jogging, providing a good massage to all internal organs while also toning abdominal muscles,” says Dr. Gulshan Sethi, head of cardiothoracic surgery at the Tucson Medical Center and faculty at the University of Arizona’s Center for Integrative Medicine.
Perhaps that’s why Deepak Chopra says the healthiest response to life is laughter.
Studies have found that laughter can have healing properties; and it’s contagious.
According to the website “Chopra” there are six things that laughter does to the body, which seems to involve one’s physical, mental or emotional state of being.
The site states that laughter is contagious, it reduces stress and it increases resilience. As well, it says that laughter combats depression, relieves pain and it boosts the immune system.
Once again it looks like the Bible knows what it’s talking about when it says that a merry heart does good like a medicine.
And so maybe there is a lesson here to be considered. That maybe, just maybe, in spite of everything that is going on in our society today, it would be good for each of us to turn away from feasting on the negative all day and find some positive things to dwell on.
We need to find those things that make us smile, things like Mr. King’s column last week that centered around three jokes that would have definitely brought a smile to one’s psyche.
I always tell folks whom I talk with, “I don’t give advice, I give opinions. You can do with it what you want, but at best, try to glean something good from it.”
But I will in this case break down and give a piece of advice – even to the point of putting it in writing.
“Don’t forget to smile. Forget for a while, at least, about the things you can’t do anything about and learn once again to smile.”
Turn off the depressing news report that tells the same thing day after day and exchange it for a good dose of something that will make you dig way down deep and find a good ole belly laugh.
Just try it and see if it doesn’t make a difference. And seriously, don’t forget to smile. Hey, is that an oxymoron to say “seriously, don’t forget to smile?” That even made me smile.
