Whether one believes in God or not, he or she must admit that there is without a doubt an element of good and an element of evil present within our midst. With that being the case, whether a person calls him or herself a Christian, an atheist or an agnostic, that person cannot accept an element of good and evil without wondering where those elements come from. For instance, who or what is behind the influences?
The Bible declares in numerous scriptures that God is good and it gives numerous scriptures as well describing the unbecoming characteristics of the devil, or Satan.
We know that God has at His command an entire host of angels that carry out His desires and His biddings. Satan likewise has a troop of evildoers known as demons and imps.
A simple study of demonology lets us know that those creatures are for the most part given specific assignments for which they are responsible. For instance there are spirits of lust, spirits that lead their prey into addictions of drugs and alcoholism, spirits of envy, hatred, murder and the list of evil influences are too long and too many to try to cover in 1 column. There is even a spirit of offenses.
In other words, it is the purpose of those spirits of offenses to focus mainly on getting into the hearts of men and women, causing people to become easily offended at something someone said or did, thus creating hurt and hard feelings between lifelong friends, siblings, co-workers, neighbors and against one another.
The Bible describes that in the last days prior to the rapture of the church and the tribulation period, parents will turn against their children, children against their parents, brother against brother, sister against sister and so on.
Therefore, there will be a great division that will take place like never before. It will even affect Christians and will cause splits and divisions within churches. In all of my years in ministry I have never seen or experienced a time when people can become so easily offended over the most miniscule things.
And it doesn’t usually affect just 1 or 2 people. But as soon as the devil can cause a division to occur between a couple people, he then sends his imps and demons to get into the minds and hearts of other folks and before you know people seem to line up to take sides. Suddenly, Christians who were smiling and laughing, working together for the kingdom of God are instead arguing and spatting, turning their backs on one another and dragging the entire church into an all-out battle over some little offense that has gotten blown out of proportion.
Statistics show that pastors are walking out of their churches faster than folks can be trained to replace them, claiming it’s too difficult to be a continuous peacemaker.
Being a pastor for many today means having to serve as a referee or umpire more than an encourager or teacher. It is indeed a sign of the times in which we are living.
Many of these things coupled with other last day signs Jesus talked about, such as earthquakes in diverse places, wars and rumors of wars, folks becoming more lovers of themselves rather than lovers of God. When you see these things happening, the Bible says, look up for your redemption draws near. We are closer to the return of Christ than we can ever imagination. The Bible declared it – that mankind will become lovers of themselves rather than lovers of God.
All it takes is a gander at social media, Facebook and TikTok and one can easily see just how narcissistic our society has become with profiles and photos focusing on self, self, self.
Anything that can be done is being done to take our mind and attention off of God. The ploy of the devil is nothing new. It is to divide and conquer. It therefore behooves Christians to remain in the word of God, stay in church and within the fellowship of those who are working together to remain faithful to the Lord.
Don’t be deceived in these last days. Remain focused and don’t be caught off guard by little offenses constantly being pointed out by Satan and his cohorts.
The Bible places a strong importance on God’s people not being deceived by the divisive tactics of Satan and his “fiery darts,” to the point that it tells us that we should not join together around the communion table and partake of the elements which represent the body and blood of Christ if there is contention amongst us.
We are exhorted if one has hard feelings against another, then they are to “leave their gift at the altar, go and seek forgiveness and be willing to forgive before breaking bread together.”
Solomon in his book of Proverbs reminds us that it is the “little foxes that spoil the vines.” Equally as much, little offenses can split a church or even a family.
