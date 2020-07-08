When I was in high school, everyone was required to take at least one art class.
I have never been good at drawing (people even laugh at my stick figures). My lack of ability made me a little apprehensive.
To my surprise, one of the techniques we learned in class was drawing with perspective. The simplest form of drawing with perspective comes by using a horizon line in the background. You then draw everything else, in reference to a single point on that imaginary horizon.
This simple step can dramatically change the appearance of any sketch. That’s because the perspective you now see looks more realistic. A proper perspective achieves the same result in life as well as art.
Not looking at life from the proper perspective makes discerning life’s purpose extremely difficult. Imagine life viewed as a Picasso every day when you stepped out the door.
Although life is unpredictable and fragile, no matter how confusing and disjointed it appears, Scripture tells us there is purpose and meaning to everything that happens. The question is, do you have eyes to see it?
The only way to see it correctly is to find the right perspective. James 1:2-4 reads, “Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.”
The idea of counting a trial as joy may appear to be a Picasso on the surface. But, when you see trials from the perspective of what follows in these verses, you find a wonderful picture of a beautiful life, magnificently lined up with a distant point on the horizon.
That’s because God has a purpose for even the hardest parts of life. That purpose is for you to become a mature Christian disciple. Growth will only happen as God tests your faith and brings it to completion.
After all, that distant point on the horizon is the destination God has planned for you from the beginning.
Testing here means proving something is genuine. Have you ever wondered if your faith is real? One purpose of trials is to help you see, through life’s frustrations and difficulties, that you your trust in God is well placed.
You can put your faith in Him, knowing that He has a purpose for every problem. Knowing this may not make the trial any easier, but the perspective offered in these verses encourages you to look toward the horizon.
As the picture God is painting disappears at that singular point in the distance, James 1:2-4 says that God is making you perfect, lacking nothing. Life will look unpredictable and fragile at times.
However, when you find the right perspective, you’ll see that God has put even the trials into the picture in just the right place and time.
I still can’t draw. But I have learned it’s good to see things from God’s perspective when life looks difficult. I pray that you will too, as God instills in you, genuine faith.
