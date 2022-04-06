Lenten luncheons in Romney
The Romney Ministerial Association’s Lenten luncheons are winding down after their 2-year hiatus for the Covid-19 pandemic.
The bring-your-own-lunch gathering starts at noon at First United Methodist Church. This week’s luncheon (April 6) has the Rev. Kennedy Travis of Romney’s Church of the Nazarene speaking on “I am The Way, the Truth and the Life.”
Next week’s luncheon (April 13) has the Rev. Giles LeVasseur of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church speaking on “I am The Vine.”
Stations of the Cross
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church is holding Stations of the Cross services at 5:30 p.m. each Friday of Lent.
Living walk-through celebrates Easter
An outdoor Easter presentation will be held at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church near Paw Paw from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16.
“I Thirst” is a living walk-through 5 crucial scenes in the life of Jesus Christ. Music with refreshments follows in the church gym.
The church is located 3.5 miles south of Paw Paw. For more information, call Pastor Earl Travis at 304-947-7280.
Good Friday play, Easter cantata
The music of “It is Finished” will be at the center of 2 services at Romney’s First Baptist Church on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
At 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, the music will be part of a dramatic performance directed by Charles Snead. It’s free and open to the public.
Then at 11 a.m. Sunday, Missy Strite will direct the sanctuary choir as it performs the cantata during the worship service.
First Baptist is at 325 W. Main St.
Stations of the Cross
A Stations of the Cross service will be held at noon on Good Friday, April 15 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney.
The public is welcome.
‘Immersive’ Good Friday service
Living Waters of Capon Bridge is having a special Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 15.
The immersive experience will take attendees through the final hours of Christ and includes communion and a dramatic reading of the Stations of the Cross.
The church is at 155 Capon School St.
Good Friday at Romney Presbyterian
Romney Presbyterian Church will hold a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. April 15. The public is invited.
Ecumenical Sunrise Service in Romney
The Romney Ministerial Association will hold a community Easter sunrise service the field beside Romney Elementary School on School Street April 17.
The Rev. Kennedy Travis of Romney Church of the Nazarene will deliver the sermon.
Mill Creek sunrise service
A sunrise service will be held at 6:30 a.m. Easter morning at the Mill Creek Ruritan grounds in Purgitsville.
Breakfast will be served afterward to all in attendance. The service is open to the public.
Amazing Grace resumes services
Amazing Grace Baptist Church of Capon Bridge will resume in-person services at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
Will Harvey is the church’s new interim lay pastor.
Enter the building by way of the handicap ramp in the back. The church is on Christian Church Road.
Tearcoat’s KICK program back in action
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church’s KICK program for kids shook off the dust, starting back up last Sunday, Feb. 8 from 6:45 p.m. until 8.
The program had previously been postponed indefinitely due to Covid, but it will return in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.