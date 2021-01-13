St. Stephen’s suspends services
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Romney will forgo in-person worship for the foreseeable future. Its monthly healing services are also on hold.
CaCapon churches gather in person
All 3 United Methodist churches in the CaCapon Charge are now having in-person services.
• Bethel United Methodist in Gore meets at 11:30 a.m. Sundays.
• Shiloh United Methodist in High View worships at 10:15 a.m. Sundays.
• Willow Chapel United Methodist in Capon Springs worships at 9 a.m. Sundays.
Presbyterians stop in-person services
In-person worship has been suspended at Romney Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Rosemary Lane, and at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Chapel on River Road.
Healing Waters invites bikers, more
The recently formed Healing Waters Biker Church holds services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in the Capon Bridge American Legion ballroom, 484 Cold Stream Road. Colors welcome. You don’t have to be a biker to attend. Coffee, water and breakfast snacks served. For more information, call Bob Brauns, 304-856-3822.
Living Waters of Capon Bridge open doors
A new church, Living Waters of Capon Bridge, is open for in-person worship on Sundays. The first Sunday services are at 10 a.m. at their location at 155 Capon School Street.
CB Christian worshiping in person
Capon Bridge Christian Church is having indoor worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sundays and Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. All are welcome to attend.
Malick Church begins Saturday services
The Malick Church (Family Life Center) has begun holding Saturday worship services at 7 p.m. Saturdays.
The church is located about a half mile up Hoy Road on the left, just off Route 29 north of Augusta.
There will be guest speakers each week. For more information, call Pastor Bob Combs at 304-359-0652 or Pastor Brenda Combs at 304-359-0728.
Our Lady masses change
Mass times for Our Lady of Grace Church are now 11 a.m. Sunday and noon Tuesday.
The church says as the community continues to open up the times may change again.
Shiloh UMC worshiping again
Shiloh United Methodist Church in High View has resumed services at 11 a.m. in the church pavilion.
Masks and social distancing are required.
A Zoom service is held at 8 a.m. Sundays. Contact Pastor Tiffany Park at tiffparkumc@yahoo.com to receive an invite to the service.
Tearcoat resumes services
Tearcoat Church of the Brethren is once again holding Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center gym.
Masks are required; if you do not have one, some are available. The church is following CDC and West Virginia guidelines for sanitizing the facilities.
Delray Christian adds evening services
Delray Christian Church has resumed evening services on Sundays and Wednesdays. The Wednesday evening Bible service is at 7 p.m. The Sunday evening Bible service is at 6:30 p.m.
The church’s Sunday morning sermon can be found on youtube.com. Just search Delray Christian Church.
Amazing Grace back in action
Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Capon Bridge has resumed services for its 7 p.m. Saturday worship under the CDC and governor’s guidelines.
Anyone who wants to join in praising and worshiping God is welcome.
2 Methodist churches reopen
The Mill Creek Valley United Methodist churches resumed services last week. Marvin Chapel services are at 9:45 a.m. and Mount Olive worships at 11 a.m. Pastor Wade Sirk reminds anyone attending to come prepared for social distancing.
Capon charge streams services
The United Methodist churches in the Capon charge are offering worship and studies weekly online.
Devotions are being live-streamed at 10 a.m. Saturdays on Facebook. Sunday worship is being streamed at 11 a.m. Sundays on the Zoom app.
New Life moves site, time
New Life Christian Church has a new time and place for worship.
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday at the 828 building at 72 S. Marsham St. in Romney.
Services combine contemporary and traditional music with the word of God from Pastor Chester Fisherl.
The church reaches out to people who have been rejected or passed by, saying it is “a place where you will be welcomed and loved.”
828 Ministry begins in Romney
A new ministry has begun in Romney.
The 828 Ministry Center is located at 72 S. Marsham St., Romney. The 5 p.m. services on Sunday will livestream Elevation Church from Charlotte N.C.
Addiction and recovery meetings are offered at 7 p.m. each Friday. Call 540-539-4988 or visit 828 Ministry center Romney on Facebook.
LDS has new meeting hours
The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has new meeting hours.
Sacrament meeting is 10-11 a.m. Sunday. Educational meetings follow from 11 to noon.
Evangel Holiness Church moves
Evangel Holiness Church is meeting at a new location. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Call Pastor Powers at 540-771-0177 for location. The church is no longer meeting on Heide Coooper Road in Shanks.
