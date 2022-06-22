Blessing of the bikes Sunday
Motorcyclists can get their rides blessed Sunday (June 26) at Healing Waters Bikers Church in Capon Bridge.
It’s a noon service at American Legion Post 137 on Cold Stream Road. Food will be served afterward.
Tearcoat starts ‘Zoomerang’ Bible school
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church will hold its summer Bible school Thursday, Friday and Saturday (June 23-25). The theme is “Zoomerang” and the focus is on the sanctity of life.
The Bible school is held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and on Sunday, June 26, the church will hold a closing program and sermon during morning worship, followed by a covered dish meal.
Bible school is for everyone, from nursery-aged kids to adults.
Nazarene kitchen
offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
Women for Christ meet
Women for Christ Luncheon was held June 8 at the Cumberland Country Club with 66 in attendance.
Aaron Mohler, Director of Union Rescue Mission and Pastor of Calvary Chapel of Cumberland sang several songs while accompanying himself on the guitar. As the speaker he shared his testimony.
Diane Care, along with her dog Princess Aggie from Ark of Hope, described the services they provide for neglected or abandoned animals.
The next luncheon is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. July 13. Reservations may be made by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 3021-707-2526.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.