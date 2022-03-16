You have most likely already noticed the appearance of red or green tips on some of the trees or the green shoots of daffodils and lilies. The weather has been getting warmer (except for this past weekend).
These and the arrival of large numbers of robins are sure signs that Spring is coming. Spring will officially arrive this Sunday, March 20.
Spring is about the renewal of life. In spring we watch that which was dead — or at least appeared to be dead — come back to life. Resurrection is a word that means “the act of rising from the dead or returning to life.”
As we progress through the weeks of Lent in anticipation of the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus from the dead (Easter), we find in John 11:25 these words of Jesus: “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die.”
In the larger context of John 11:17-27, we find Jesus speaking to Martha, the sister of his friend Lazarus who had died just 4 days prior. Although Jesus had been informed that Lazarus was sick, he had chosen to delay coming to see his friend.
Based on the previous miracles of healing Jesus had performed, Martha was sure that if he had been there Lazarus would not have died. Although Martha believed that her brother would “rise again in the resurrection at the last day” she did not expect for him to come back to life from the dead at this time.
Yet, Lazarus, who was dead and appeared to have no hope of life would indeed be brought back to life by Jesus. As the resurrection and the life, Jesus has the power to bring people back from the dead.
In this instance he brought Lazarus back from physical death. But more importantly, Jesus has the power to bring people back to life from spiritual death.
Perhaps as you come to this time of year you have become weary of winter, weary of Covid, or just plain weary — emotionally weary, physically weary, and maybe even spiritually weary.
In many ways, you may need to be resurrected, brought back to life. During this time leading up to the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead why not allow the one who is the resurrection and the life bring renewal to your life.
It doesn’t matter to Jesus what your life has been like up to this point. He is ready to give you new life in him. Just as the daffodil and lily come back to life and bloom each year, the person who receives life through Jesus will live and will never die.
It is only through belief in Jesus — and by that, I mean full acceptance of him as the only means to have eternal life — that you can receive that life. I am not only talking about the afterlife or eventual life after death, but also about your present life.
As you place your trust in Jesus, you can experience life the way God intended you to live. In John 10:10, Jesus describes that life as a “full” or “abundant” life, both for the present as well as for eternity.
When Jesus says, “I am the resurrection and the life” he transforms the abstract belief of life after death into a personalized belief in him as the one who alone can provide such life.
He is the resurrection and the life. There is neither resurrection nor life, whether in the present or for eternity, outside of him.
This year as you celebrate the resurrection of Jesus may you also experience the life that he alone can provide.
Scott Whetzel is a Hampshire County native who recently retired as a Baptist minister in Morgantown.
