Saying farewell to the Mous
Romney Assembly of God will hold a gathering Saturday, March 19, to wish Pastor Jim Mou and his wife, Rhonda, a happy retirement.
It runs from 2 to 5 p.m. at the church gymnasium.
Mt. View to honor 1st responders
A luncheon to recognize first responder’s of Hampshire County will be held at Mountain View Assembly of God from 1 to 3 p.m. March 19.
The church is on U.S. 50 at the top of Cooper Mountain.
A variety of foods will be served buffet style, including drinks and desserts.
The meal is free, but those attending need to RSVP to 304-496-9174, with your name, type of service and the number of family and friends attending with you.
