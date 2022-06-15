Tearcoat starts ‘Zoomerang’ Bible school
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church is starting up its summer Bible school next week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 23-25. The theme is “Zoomerang” and the focus is on the sanctity of life.
The Bible school is held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and on Sunday, June 26, the church will hold a closing program and sermon during morning worship, followed by a covered dish meal.
Bible school is for everyone, from nursery-aged kids to adults.
Bishop to visit St. Stephen’s
The newly elected bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia will lead worship at St. Stephen’s in Romney this Sunday, June 19.
The Right Rev. Michael Crowden takes office in October when Bishop Michie Klusmeyer retires.
St. Stephen’s, at 310 E. Main St., worships at 9 a.m. each Sunday.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
