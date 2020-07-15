Prophet coming to Fireside
Fireside Church in Capon Bridge is hosting Prophet Jerrell Miller at 10 a.m. this Sunday, July 19.
All are welcome. Call 304-856-605 for more information.
Shiloh UMC worshiping again
Shiloh United Methodist Church in High View has resumed services at 11 a.m. in the church pavilion.
Masks and social distancing are required.
A Zoom service is held at 8 a.m. Sundays. Contact Pastor Tiffany Park at tiffparkumc@yahoo.com to receive an invite to the service.
Biker church organizing
Healing Waters Biker Church has begun holding services on Sundays at American Legion Post 137 in Capon Bridge, 484 Cold Stream Road.
The service begins at 10:30 a.m. Comes as you are and colors are welcome. In case of bad weather, worship will move inside. Coffee, water and breakfast snacks are available.
Bloomery Presbyterian opens
Worship services have resumed at Bloomery Presbyterian Church.
The 9 a.m. start is a new time for the Sunday worship. Precautionary measures will be instituted to keep everyone safe.
Anyone who feels ill, has an elevated temperature or has been in contact with someone with COVID-19 should stay home. Masks will be required and will be available at the door.
St. Stephen’s sets communion services
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Romney is now having communion services 3 Sundays a month.
The Rev. Steve Haptonstahl presides at services on the 1st and 3rd Sundays. The Rev. Warren Frederick will fill the pulpit on the 4th Sunday. Morning prayer is held the other weeks. Services are at 9 a.m.
Tearcoat resumes services
Tearcoat Church of the Brethren is once again holding Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center gym.
Masks are required; if you do not have one, some are available. The church is following CDC and West Virginia guidelines for sanitizing the facilities.
Delray Christian adds evening services
Delray Christian Church has resumed evening services on Sundays and Wednesdays. The Wednesday evening Bible service is at 7 p.m. The Sunday evening Bible service is at 6:30 p.m.
The church’s Sunday morning sermon can be found on youtube.com. Just search Delray Christian Church.
Amazing Grace back in action
Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Capon Bridge has resumed services for its 7 p.m. Saturday worship under the CDC and governor’s guidelines.
Anyone who wants to join in praising and worshiping God is welcome.
2 Methodist churches reopen
The Mill Creek Valley United Methodist churches resumed services last week. Marvin Chapel services are at 9:45 a.m. and Mount Olive worships at 11 a.m. Pastor Wade Sirk reminds anyone attending to come prepared for social distancing.
New Life moves site, time
New Life Christian Church has a new time and place for worship.
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday at the 828 building at 72 S. Marsham St. in Romney.
Services combine contemporary and traditional music with the word of God from Pastor Chester Fisherl.
The church reaches out to people who have been rejected or passed by, saying it is “a place where you will be welcomed and loved.”
Capon charge streams services
The United Methodist churches in the Capon charge are offering worship and studies weekly online.
Devotions are being live-streamed at 10 a.m. Saturdays on Facebook. Sunday worship is being streamed at 11 a.m. Sundays on the Zoom app.
Catholic parish schedules Mass
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney announces a new Mass schedule.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Sundays, noon Tuesdays and noon Wednesdays.
828 Ministry begins in Romney
A new ministry has begun in Romney.
The 828 Ministry Center is located at 72 S. Marsham St., Romney. The 5 p.m. services on Sunday will livestream Elevation Church from Charlotte N.C.
Addiction and recovery meetings are offered at 7 p.m. each Friday. Call 540-539-4988 or visit 828 Ministry center Romney on Facebook.
LDS has new meeting hours
The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has new meeting hours.
Sacrament meeting is 10-11 a.m. Sunday. Educational meetings follow from 11 to noon.
Healing services at St. Stephen’s
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church holds healing services at 2 p.m. the 2nd Thursday of each month at Hampshire Center and at 1 p.m. on the 4th Thursdays at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s long-term care unit.
The service is based on the Order of St. Luke the Physician, an ecumenical group dedicated to Christian healing ministry. The nondenominational service lasts a half hour, and is offered to anyone who wishes prayers for either themselves or loved ones.
Evangel Holiness Church moves
Evangel Holiness Church is meeting at a new location. Everyone is welcome.
Call Pastor Powers at 540-771-0177 for location. The church is no longer meeting on Heide Cooper Road in Shanks.
Soup’s on in Gore
Bethel United Methodist Church in Gore is holding a soup-and-sandwich lunch the 1st Monday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The lunch typically has 2 different kinds of soups and sandwiches, desserts and drinks. Bethel UMC is at 125 Muse Road. The luncheon is free and open to the public. Info, call Paulette Vandenbosch at 540-858-2598.
