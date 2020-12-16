First of all, this was no ordinary invite. Angels sang out and announced Jesus’ birth. Rather dramatic to say the least.
I’ve wondered what some of my responses would have been had I been one invited to the manger that night.
“I would love to go but I’m not dressed properly to meet a king, even if He is a newborn.”
“Do I have time to at least take a shower? I reek with the smell of sheep.”
“I have nothing to take and present to the newborn king. It would be improper for me to go and have nothing to give Him.”
As honored as I would have felt to have been included in the invite by the heavenly host, I am sure I would have presented one excuse after another before graciously consenting to attend the presentation of this King of the Jews.
How would I feel and how would I react as I approached this lowly manger, padded down with hay and and on it a newborn infant wrapped in swaddling clothes?
No presentation of royal splendor, no blaring of the best trumpeters sounding out the announcement that a king had been born. In fact, the smell of my shepherd’s clothing would have been overshadowed by the scent of the stable and the animals that would have been lodged therein.
The setting, far different than I could have anticipated. I would have felt no need to apologize for my lowly appearance at all. Actually the setting could not have been more appropriate.
We were greeted by his parents, Mary and Joseph by name. And then we were given His name. “His name is Immanuel, which means God with us.” Joseph did the formal introduction although there was nothing really formal about it.
No further introduction or explanation was needed for we had already forgotten that we were in a stable. It was as if the very presence of Jehovah Himself was in the room. Somehow we sensed that the heavenly choir that sang out and announced His birth had been replaced by a legion of angels, all dressed in royal garb, standing at attention and ready to protect this One from evil men like King Herod who sought to kill Him.
As well, they would fight the very forces of hell itself to protect this newborn king.
Of course I wasn’t there. I was not a shepherd and I had no invitation to His birth. But the day will come and I believe it will, that I will receive an invitation to a time when this infant whose birth we celebrate at Christmas will be introduced, not to a select group of shepherds, but to His bride, the church.
The call will go out to the righteous saints of God to “Come” and there will be a great gathering, not in a stable, but within the very portals of heaven itself. It will be then that He will be introduced as Jesus Christ, the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.
We will not be dressed as shepherds but we shall be adorned in royal robes, pure and white. We shall gain our entrance into His Kingdom because we have each been washed by the shed blood of this One whose name is Immanuel, God with us.
It is an invitation that is open to all for whosoever will, may come.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His Only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him will not perish but will have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
We will have moved past the baby at Christmas time, and will have accepted Him as Jesus the Son of God, who saved His people from their sins.
The invite goes out, every day to every one who will hear. My hope for all is that you will have a very Merry Christmas, but beyond that, each of you will have a very merry everlasting life in Christ.
“And you shall find a babe, wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.”
Merry Christmas to all.
