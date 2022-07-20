Regardless of the ruling of the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade, the abortion “debate” is not over. Actually it is not really a “debate.” The arguments of the 2 sides do not intersect.
Anti-abortionists argue that any abortion is murder. Pro-choice proponents argue that no one should tell a woman what she can or cannot do with her own body.
There is no common ground for a debate. They are for the most part separate issues. Therein lies the problem.
What many of us have failed to realize is that on purely religious or moral grounds, there is even a diversity of differing viewpoints. Historically and contemporaneously religious and spiritual doctrines on abortion are not uniform.
St. Augustine, a renowned early Christian theologian, believed that early abortion is not murder because, in accord with the Aristotelian concept of delayed “ensoulment,” a soul is not present in the early stage of a fetus.
Whether or not you believe a human has a soul, we need to recognize that that is the foundation of the abortion debate.
Thomas Aquinas and Pope Innocent III also believed that a fetus does not have a soul until “quickening,” when the fetus begins to kick and move, and therefore early abortion was not murder, though later abortion was.
That was the position of the Catholic Church until 1869, when Pope Pius IX declared that the penalty for abortion at any stage of pregnancy was excommunication.
While conservative Christians use the Bible to argue that a fetus represents a human life, which makes abortion murder, our Jewish brothers and sisters don’t believe that fetuses have souls and, therefore, terminating a pregnancy is no crime.
We only become a living soul when we draw our first breath (Genesis 1, 2).
Some Eastern spiritual teachers also teach — from the perspective of reincarnation — that a soul does not enter a human fetus until late in pregnancy.
The gestation of a baby has been likened to the building of a house: you don’t move into a house when the foundation is laid, or when the first wall goes up. You might visit the building site of your new home during its construction, but you don’t move into it until you can make it into a home.
Many mainline churches such as my own United Methodist tradition maintains, first, that “our belief in the sanctity of unborn human life makes us reluctant to approve abortion. But we are equally bound to respect the sacredness of the life and well-being of the mother and the unborn child. The United Methodist Church does not affirm abortion as a means of birth control. And we reject late-term abortions except where the mother’s life is in danger, or in cases of severe fetal abnormalities incompatible with life. All Christians faced with such decisions are called to enter them with prayer, searching the Scriptures, and all other means of seeking God’s will, guidance, and wisdom. We also strongly encourage such persons to seek the counsel of parents, other family members, clergy, and professionals in both medicine and counseling.”
Disclosure: I am pro-life, but not anti-abortion. As I have stated in previous columns I think that one can be both pro-life and pro-choice.
Anti-abortionists need to understand that anti-abortion arguments are based primarily on religious doctrine. Anti-abortionists are welcome to follow their own religious doctrines, but they should not try to force them on so many others especially through the courts.
Does all of this “solve” or end the debate? Does Scripture give us a clear answer? Of course not. But hopefully these little known facts will reveal that in each generation scripture speaks anew.
That is why scripture is holy and important. Life is full of complexities most of which are not black and white. What constitutes the beginning and the end of life has always been problematic and still is to this day.
Just remember that there are 2 sides. Hence, the importance of scripture, tradition, reason and experience always being useful tools as we journey together in this thing called Christian discipleship.
Be gentle with yourselves so you can be gentle with others. Have a good week.
