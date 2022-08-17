Don Kesner

Whether one believes in God or not, he or she must admit that there is without a doubt an element of good and an element of evil present within our midst. With that being the case, whether a person calls him or herself a Christian, an atheist or an agnostic, that person cannot accept an element of good and evil without wondering where those elements come from. For instance, who or what is behind the influences?

The Bible declares in numerous scriptures that God is good and it gives numerous scriptures as well describing the unbecoming characteristics of the devil, or Satan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.