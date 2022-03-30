Feast, shop at Mt. View Saturday
All the pancakes you can eat, a bake sale, soup sale and yard sale can be found at Mountain View Assembly of God this Saturday, April 2.
Oh, and donuts from Strite’s in Harrisonburg, Va., will be on sale from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The pancake breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. until the batter runs out. It’s $6 for adults and $3 for kids under 12.
The soup, bake and yard sale run from 8 until noon.
Mountain View is atop Cooper Mountain on U.S. 50. For more info, call 304-496-9174 and leave a message.
Lenten luncheons in Romney
The Romney Ministerial Association’s Lenten luncheons have returned after a 2-year hiatus for the Covid-19 pandemic.
The bring-your-own-lunch gathering starts at noon at First United Methodist Church. This week’s luncheon (March 30) has theRev. Steve Haptonstahl of St. Stephen’s Episcopal speaking on “I am the Good Shepherd.”
Next week’s luncheon (April 6) has the Rev. Kennedy Travis of Romney’s Church of the Nazarene speaking on “I am The Way, the Truth and the Life.”
Stations of the Cross
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church is holding Stations of the Cross services at 5:30 p.m. each Friday of Lent.
Living walk-through celebrates Easter
An outdoor Easter presentation will be held at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church near Paw Paw from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16.
“I Thirst” is a living walk-through 5 crucial scenes in the life of Jesus Christ. Music with refreshments follows in the church gym.
The church is located 3.5 miles south of Paw Paw. For more information, call Pastor Earl Travis at 304-947-7280.
Good Friday at Romney Presbyterian
Romney Presbyterian Church will hold a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. April 15. The public is invited.
Ecumenical Sunrise Service in Romney
The Romney Ministerial Association will hold a community Easter sunrise service the field beside Romney Elementary School on School Street April 17.
The Rev. Kennedy Travis of Romney Church of the Nazarene will deliver the sermon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.