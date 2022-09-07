Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry Sept. 1, after a 2-and-a-half year suspension during the pandemic, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bibe study program. 

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the United States. Houses of worship (called Kingdom Halls) were reopened on April 1, witnessing in public places resumed on May 31 and in-person conventions are again being planned for 2023.

