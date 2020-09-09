Every life lived involves times when discouragement looms large.
It may be the loss of the most crucial game of the season. Maybe someone’s job interview went poorly. You could have a friend whose outlook for the future is bleak from their current vantage point.
No matter what situation causes someone to be discouraged, it may be easier to lift their spirits than you think. That’s because words of encouragement have power.
Everyone has probably experienced the effects of positive words of encouragement at least once in their lifetime, hopefully, more. Some have heard a coach acknowledge their hard work during practices or dedication to giving their all during games.
Others have received positive feedback about an interview, even though they didn’t get the job. Maybe some of you have heard the encouraging words of a friend telling you not to give up just yet.
The power of words of encouragement becomes even more apparent when you stop to think about these past moments. Even the process of remembering these words brings another dose of encouragement.
Scripture agrees with this idea. In 1 Thessalonians 5, Paul is writing about times of great upheaval in the world. In answer to this upheaval, Paul says that a believer can rest in the promise of the Lord to save through the work of Jesus Christ.
Paul then writes in verse 5, “Therefore encourage one another and build one another up, just as you are doing.”
The Apostle Paul knew that during troubled times it would be easy for people to be discouraged. He also knew words of encouragement have power. Do you realize that your words have power — the power to encourage those around you.
The Lord Himself knows this truth. In the book of Daniel, we read of almost constant upheaval. One nation rises to power, only to be ultimately conquered by a more powerful king.
As Daniel lives through this nearly constant upheaval, he needs some words of encouragement. In Daniel 10:11, we read that Daniel receives the message that he is “greatly loved.” In Daniel 10:19, the heavenly figure repeats his statement, “Daniel is greatly loved.”
To this second announcement of love, Daniel receives some more words of encouragement. He is told fear not, peace be with you, be strong and of good courage. These words of encouragement have power.
In times of upheaval and uncertainty, how do you speak to those around you? Are you willing to take your cues from the Word of God and offer others words of encouragement?
When you look at scripture’s testimony, you find that the Lord encourages His people with words of love and belonging. Take some time today to think about the words you chose to use with those around you.
Consider the effect your comments will have. And then work as hard as you can to use words that will build up those who find themselves discouraged. Remember, words of encouragement have power. A power that can lift the spirits of those around you when they desperately need it.
