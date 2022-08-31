Recently, I dreamed that I was traveling on vacation and ended up in a ghost town. It was similar to the ones you see in movies about the Old West. As I am walking the streets of this once-thriving town, I see dirt and debris everywhere. There is an old man sitting on what is left of a bench along the main street.
Apparently, I am an amateur archeologist…such is the nature of dreams. The old man tells me that there was a time when good things were happening and the streets were clean. He points me to an abandoned church building that had at one time been the center of the town’s activities.
The church building had fallen into disrepair because no one attended there or cared for it anymore. In the basement of that building, I found a dust-covered display case. In it was what looked like parts of an old straw broom that had been broken into pieces. I thought this was an unusual thing, so I asked the old man on the bench about it.
He said that there was nothing magical about the old broom, but that it had once been a useful tool and that it had been used to clean up the dirt and debris…back when the town was thriving. In the course of time, the broom fell into the wrong hands and was used as a weapon. This approach was only tolerated for a short time, and then the broom was broken by powerful rebels.
And yet, the parts of the broom were boxed up and put on display as a tribute to its former effectiveness. No longer used, it became forgotten, dusty and then hidden. The dirt and debris took over and the once thriving town died and became a ghost town.
When I woke up, I thought that the old broom was sort of like the way the Bible can become in our lives. It can be faithfully used as a tool to deal with the dirt and debris of sin, but the Bible can be misused and then forsaken with disastrous results.
The moral is: don’t let too much dust gather on your Bible.
