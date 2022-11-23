“And to the angel of the church in Philadelphia write,
‘These things says He who is holy, He who is true, He who has the key of David, He who opens and no one shuts, and shuts and no one opens: I know your works. See, I have set before you an open door, and no one can shut it; for you have a little strength, have kept My word, and have not denied My name. Indeed I will make those of the synagogue of Satan, who say they are Jews and are not, but lie—indeed I will make them come and worship before your feet, and to know that I have loved you. Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth.
‘Behold, I am coming quickly! Hold fast what you have, that no one may take your crown. He who overcomes, I will make him a pillar in the temple of My God, and he shall go out no more. I will write on him the name of My God and the name of the city of My God, the New Jerusalem, which comes down out of heaven from My God. And I will write on him My new name.’
“He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.” (Revelation 3:7-13 NKJV)
A door that no one shuts and no one opens. As you hear these words, I hope you have some type of mental picture of a door. Merriam defines a door as “a swinging or sliding barrier by which an entry is closed and opened” or “a means of access.”
What exactly is Jesus talking about when he talks about doors? We all know what a physical door looks like and represents. A step even further, we understand that many doors have a lock with a key that puts the structure in an immovable state. The physical door keeps things out and at the same time can keep things in. The physical door is that separation between 2 places. Have you ever been locked out of somewhere and desperately wanted to get on the other side but didn’t have the key? I want us to see this physical definition and attributes before we discuss the spiritual door.
As I have spoken before about the freedom we have in Christ Jesus, in his mercy he controls the doors. Just because I have freedom to move and do whatever here on Earth, it doesn’t mean everything is beneficial for me. As a believer we must believe in this principle. We also must believe that sometimes what looks like a great opportunity, AKA Door, may not be the best decision/opportunity for our life. There is a classic song by Garth Brooks called “Unanswered Prayers.” In the chorus it says, “some of God’s greatest gifts are unanswered prayers,” which sounds a lot smoother than “some of God’s greatest gifts are closed doors.” Do you trust Him like that? We must believe he knows what is best for our life even though sometimes it is hard for us to accept the closed ones.
When speaking to the Church in Philadelphia, Jesus is basically telling them, remember, I have the key. I control the doors. If you are supposed to do something I will make a way. If it ultimately is not the best thing for you, I will shut it down by closing the entry.
I don’t know exactly what that “Open Door set before them” was in Philadelphia. I believe they knew, but maybe they didn’t have all the strength and courage needed to go through it. It is during these times we must rely on His strength to do what He has asked and trust his open door.
