Focus on Faith: Delray Christian Church
The roots of Delray Christian Church date back to the days when West Virginia was about to become a state.
The early church services were held in the McCalley School. In 1893, that building was destroyed in a fire.
In 1895, the land deed was transferred from the Davis family to the church for the cost of “love and affection” and $1. While a new building was being constructed, storms caused severe damage — twice.
Finally, in October 1896, the 1st worship service was held in the new building known as Union Chapel, due to diverse faiths coming together. A wood-burner provided heat, to be replaced later by oil heat. By 1938, electric was installed.
Throughout the decades to follow, preaching, teaching, weddings and funerals, and special events became the norm for the church. By 1970, 4 classrooms had been added, some of which are now offices.
It was in 1976 that a big change took place. At that time all of the leaders of the congregation were of the “Christian” faith. The property was deeded from the German Baptist Convention to the congregation; hence, the change of name from Union Chapel to Delray Christian Church.
Due to its continual growth, by 1992, a new worship center was added to the church.
Through the years Delray Christian Church has worked in the community to share the hope available through Christ Jesus. Many different preachers have labored to make Christianity relevant to the community. David Atzenweiler, the current minister, began preaching at the church on Mother’s Day 2021.
The doors are always open to receive those who want to find acceptance and forgiveness through the love of Christ.
