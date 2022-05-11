Mt. Olive revival starts Sunday
Mount Olive United Methodist Church at Purgitsville will have a 6-day revival starting this Sunday (May 15).
Pastor Dan Frederick will preach at Sunday morning’s 11 a.m. service at the church on U.S. 220 in Purgitsville.
Then the revival will continue at 7 p.m. each night from Sunday through Friday, May 20.
Branch Mountain services May 22
The memorial service for the Branch Mountain cemeteries will be at 2 p.m. May 22 in the Presbyterian Church at Three Churches. The speaker will be Pastor Denzel Davis.
Old Pine Church to note Memorial Day
Old Pine Church and Cemetery will have a Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
The church is located off U.S. 220 in Purgitsville.
Joint service for Memorial Sunday
Romney Presbyterian Church and St. Luke’s Chapel will hold a joint worship service at 10:30 a.m. May 29 at St. Luke’s Chapel, just past the Trough General Store on River Road.
There will be no services at the Town Church on Rosemary Lane that day.
