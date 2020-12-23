In the TV classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this question is asked, and Linus answers it by quoting the traditional Bible account found in the New Testament book of Luke in chapter 2.
You can hear it read during Christmas Eve services at churches across the land; but you can also read it for yourself. I recommend that you do.
Linus’ answer gives us the who and where and what of this question but there is more to it; a deeper meaning is involved. A summary is in order here to help us understand the plan of God and how He carried it out.
Even before mankind sinned and fell in the Garden of Eden, God had a plan to save the souls of people. The plan included the birth of a perfect human being who was God in the flesh, and who would live a sinless life. This person would be chosen by God and would be called His Anointed One or the Messiah, a.k.a. Christ.
As the years of time went along, God provided more and more information about this coming savior of mankind. Through the Holy Spirit He told the Bible writers to tell us that the Messiah would be born in Bethlehem, and that His earthly lineage would come through the Jews, and more specifically through the royal line of King David.
We now know that the He did come, and He was born in Bethlehem, and that all the other prophetic clues came true as well.
We celebrate this part of the story every year. We call it Christmas. Jesus of Nazareth had to be born ... that was important. He was born so He could die on the cross some thirty-three years later. You can’t die if you’re not born. So, the birth of Jesus the Messiah is important. It is important to know why and whom you’re celebrating.
As we reflect on the life He led later, it is also important not to lose sight of the fact that He never sinned. For if He had committed even one sin, He would no longer be qualified to be the savior, since the savior had to be a perfect, sinless sacrifice. This part is shown by the words “Lamb of God” and is illustrated by the sacrificial system carried out in the Old Testament.
So, Jesus of Nazareth, was born 2000 years ago in a stable in Bethlehem in fulfillment of prophetic scriptures about the coming Messiah, who would later be sacrificed as the payment for your sins and my sins. We commemorate His sacrifice on the cross with the communion event. At Easter time we examine that part of the story more fully and we celebrate the fact that He conquered death and hell by being raised from the dead in what is called the resurrection.
The resurrection of Jesus Christ validated His claim to be the only Messiah that had been promised by God.
Sometime in the future on the cosmic time line, Jesus Christ will return and take over the government of the world and rule with true justice from the throne of King David. That part is still in the future.
We are here in the present ... and the question for you now is ... Have you accepted Jesus as you savior?
And that’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.
