ROMNEY — The Romney Ministerial Association has set its schedule for weekly Lenten devotionals this year.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Wednesday luncheons at Romney United Methodist Church have been canceled, but pastors will deliver a Lenten devotional each week published in the Hampshire Review.

The devotions begin next week for Ash Wednesday. The publication schedule is:

Feb. 17: “My God, My God Why have you forsaken me,” based on Matthew 27:46, by Pastor Mark James of Romney First United Methodist

Feb. 24: “Father, forgive them for they do not know what they are doing,” based on Luke 23:34, by Pastor Steve Wilson of Romney First Baptist     

March 3: “I tell you the truth, today you will be with me in paradise,” based on Luke 23:43 by Pastor Lucinda Davis of the Ebenezer and Springfield United Methodist churches

March 10: “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit,” based on Luke 23:46, by Pastor Rob Vaughan of Romney Presbyterian    

March 17: “Here is your son, here is your mother,” based on John 19:26-27, by Bishop Michie Klusmeyer for St. Stephen Episcopal    

March 24: “I thirst,” based on John 19:28, by Pastor Gary Smith, Romney Nazarene

March 31: “It is finished,” based on John 19:30, by Father Thomas Anatharackal of Our Lady of Grace

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.