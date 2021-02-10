ROMNEY — The Romney Ministerial Association has set its schedule for weekly Lenten devotionals this year.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Wednesday luncheons at Romney United Methodist Church have been canceled, but pastors will deliver a Lenten devotional each week published in the Hampshire Review.
The devotions begin next week for Ash Wednesday. The publication schedule is:
Feb. 17: “My God, My God Why have you forsaken me,” based on Matthew 27:46, by Pastor Mark James of Romney First United Methodist
Feb. 24: “Father, forgive them for they do not know what they are doing,” based on Luke 23:34, by Pastor Steve Wilson of Romney First Baptist
March 3: “I tell you the truth, today you will be with me in paradise,” based on Luke 23:43 by Pastor Lucinda Davis of the Ebenezer and Springfield United Methodist churches
March 10: “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit,” based on Luke 23:46, by Pastor Rob Vaughan of Romney Presbyterian
March 17: “Here is your son, here is your mother,” based on John 19:26-27, by Bishop Michie Klusmeyer for St. Stephen Episcopal
March 24: “I thirst,” based on John 19:28, by Pastor Gary Smith, Romney Nazarene
March 31: “It is finished,” based on John 19:30, by Father Thomas Anatharackal of Our Lady of Grace
