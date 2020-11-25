As Advent approaches, my heart reaches out for the gifts this season brings.
No, not the brightly wrapped packages, but the gifts from God that we receive during this season. This past year has been hard in so many ways.
Separation from loved ones, economic and spiritual upheavals for so many, a contentious election, these and other things have weighed heavy on my soul at times. But then I remember: the God I serve has not abandoned me, nor you, my friend. God has not only not abandoned us, but has been with us, even when we fail to remember that.
One of the reasons God has not abandoned us is because he created us. Isaiah 64:8 reminds us, “But now, Lord, you are our Father. We are the clay, and you are our potter. All of us are the work of your hand.”
“Lord, you are our Father.” With these words, we are reminded that God is Father, in the sense of protector and provider, comforter and sustainer. Father, in the sense of equipping us not only to survive, but also to flourish. God is the Father who is always present, even when I forget and despair. “Lord, you are our Father.”
“We are the clay and you are our potter.” We are clay that is moldable (Is that a word?). We are clay that is transformed from a shapeless mass into a thing of beauty and substance. Clay that has been infused with gifts, talents, wit and wisdom (though at times we can be foolish).
We are clay that has been shaped by Creator God and with all that that entails, we can rejoice. “We are the clay and you are our potter.”
“All of us are the work of your hand.” We have been individually crafted, no 2 alike. Fashion by a skilled artisan who loves each of his creations, we are special. That, my friend, is an understatement. At times we may lose sight of whose we are but may we never lose sight of our Creator. “All of us are the work of your hand.”
And because deep within we know these things, despite the past few months with all the heartache contained therein, we can be a people of hope. This Sunday we will celebrate hope as we celebrate the 1st Sunday in Advent.
We will look with eyes filled with hope at our Advent wreaths on our table/altar as we gather as the community of faith. We will light the first purple candle, the candle of Hope. We will reach out to others to remind them whose we are and that because of that, we have hope.
Especially in these times, we are called to proclaim Hope. Hope for a better tomorrow. Hope that the best within us may rise to the surface and flourish and grow. Hope that we can look for and affirm the best in each person we meet.
Yes, this season may be unique because of all that going on around us. But that which is within us, the Spirit of the Living God, will sustain us. Not only sustain us, but propel us to put our beliefs into action.
Hope for a better tomorrow by supporting county programs, such as the Warm the Children Campaign. Hope by affirming the best in each person we meet by providing that additional food basket or provide a child at Burlington at Christmas this year.
Together we can be a people of Hope and be Hope Givers as well. May you go forward into this special season, full of hope.
