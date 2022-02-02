Amazing Grace resumes services
Amazing Grace Baptist Church of Capon Bridge will resume in-person services at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
Will Harvey is the church’s new interim lay pastor.
Enter the building by way of the handicap ramp in the back. The church is on Christian Church Road.
Tearcoat’s KICK program back in action
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church’s KICK program for kids shakes off the dust, starting back up Feb. 8 from 6:45 p.m. until 8.
The program had previously been postponed indefinitely due to Covid, but it will return in February. o
