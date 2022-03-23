Revival at Safe Haven Tabernacle
A 4-day revival begins Sunday at Safe Haven Tabernacle, 125 N. Charlevoix Place, in Romney.
The Boggs Family will be featured at the services, which are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27, and then at 7 nightly Monday, Tuesday and next Wednesday.
More info., call 304-496-8237.
Lenten luncheons in Romney
The Romney Ministerial Association’s Lenten luncheons have returned after a 2-year hiatus for the Covid-19 pandemic.
The bring-your-own-lunch gathering starts at noon at First United Methodist Church. This week’s luncheon (March 23) has Romney Presbyterian’s Rev. Rob Vaughan speaking on “I am the Light of the World.”
Next week’s luncheon (March 30) has the Rev. Steve Haptonstahl of St. Stephen’s Episcopal speaking on “I am the Good Shepherd.”
Feast, shop at Mt. View on April 2
All the pancakes you can eat, a bake sale, soup sale and yard sale can be found at Mountain View Assembly of God Saturday, April 2.
Oh, and donuts from Strite’s in Harrisonburg, Va., will be on sale from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The pancake breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. until the batter runs out. It’s $6 for adults and $3 for kids under 12.
The soup, bake and yard sale run from 8 until noon.
Mountain View is atop Cooper Mountain on U.S. 50. For more info, call 304-496-9174 and leave a message.
Stations of the Cross
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church is holding Stations of the Cross services at 5:30 p.m. each Friday of Lent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.