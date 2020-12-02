Love/like — sometimes we “label” someone on our initial impression. This labeling is bad business — especially if our judgments are negative.
This is the season that we need to take opportunities to love people and show what the season is all about.
There are a few things that we need to think about during the season on how we think of others. First, give them the benefit of the doubt.
In Philippians 4, Paul says, “If anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.” In the past, how may people have we rejected just because we didn’t like the 1st impression of them? And then on the other hand, how may people have you just accepted because they may have smiled at you or seemed to be your type?
Remember Paul said to think about what is true — it is impossible to guess the truth at the 1st glance.
Second, think about that person’s positive qualities. There is a story told about a young lady who came to church Sunday after Sunday. She sat by herself because she was too shy to make friends — not because she felt she was better than others.
Sometimes we stray from these people. Once we make that first step to reach out and talk, we find that is just what that person was waiting for.
Third, don’t share those first impressions with others unless they are good. The Bible teaches us to “Speak every man truth with his neighbor.” –Ephesians 4.
Fourth, remember as the poet J.G. Whittier once wrote, “Man judges from a partial view.” Only God knows the whole.
During this Christmas season, it is not the gifts we give but it is the love that we give to those we come in contact with. Remember during this busy, busy season when someone pulls out in front of you or runs their shopping cart into yours, just extend that friendly smile that may be just what they need.
May you have a “Happy Holiday” and remember the “Reason for the Season.”
First published Dec. 11, 2013
