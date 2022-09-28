‘Blessing of the Animals’ returns
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church – located at 316 E. Main Street – is having their “Blessing of the Animals” once again at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 2, in the yard behind the church.
'Blessing of the Animals' returns
Everyone (and their pets) is welcome, and music will be provided by Honeybee.
Everyone (and their pets) is welcome, and music will be provided by Honeybee.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
Romney food pantry open 3 days a week
The food pantry at Romney’s First United Methodist Church is open 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.
It’s in the basement of the church at 49 N. High St., but use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner.
Recipients may pick up food once a month.
