Don Kesner

Even if we were supposed to agree unanimously on doctrine, one thing is certain – we don’t.

I think about what might happen if we all did agree on the subject of the doctrines of the church. There is a chance that our one interpretation just could be the wrong interpretation. At least, having a variety of interpretations gives us a number of ways to consider the subject.

