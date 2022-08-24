Even if we were supposed to agree unanimously on doctrine, one thing is certain – we don’t.
I think about what might happen if we all did agree on the subject of the doctrines of the church. There is a chance that our one interpretation just could be the wrong interpretation. At least, having a variety of interpretations gives us a number of ways to consider the subject.
It’s the differences in doctrines that give us the differences in denominations within the Christian religion. I made a comment in a column some years ago that I believe denominations are man’s way of protecting man’s opinions. First we build a doctrine, find enough people to agree and before we know it we have built a denomination around that doctrine to preserve it for all time.
I can be so bold as to admit that I have changed my mind as far as some doctrines are concerned. I guess I could just say that I’ve changed my opinion on some doctrines I’ve grown up with over the years. I was extremely dogmatic about many of the doctrines I was taught during my younger years. I decided later on that my dogmatisms weren’t necessarily because I believed the doctrine per se, but because I believed the men who taught them to me. I had so much faith in the pastors I sat under that one could not make me believe that any of them could ever steer me wrong. But if they had it was never intentional. They taught what they had been taught. However, I must admit that there were some teachings that I had questions about. It wasn’t that I doubted everything about a particular teaching but there was enough to make me begin doing research on my own. And so my search began.
Many things were confirmed by my studies while others were challenged by the scriptures. As well, I was influenced at times by studies I read by other men I had confidence in. But when it came down to the bottom line, I had to come to my own conclusions as long as I could back them by solid teachings and scriptures.
One concern I have is that I have found so many people today get their information from Wikipedia instead of the Bible. They read someone else’s studies and make up their minds without ever opening the pages of the Bible, which should be the number 1 go-to source when it comes to anything that involves doctrines or Biblical studies.
And no, we will not always agree completely with one another. But most Bible doctrines have a variety of interpretations. If Jesus would have wanted all of us to see everything the exact same way, it seems apparent that He would have spelled them out more clearly so there would not be any doubt. But He didn’t.
Jesus even left the back door of interpretations open in many of His parables. Those who wanted to know the real meaning could search the scriptures to find out what He was saying.
But there is one subject on which Jesus left no room for interpretations and that was salvation itself. He made it clear that He is the Way, the Truth and the Life and that no one could come to the Father except through Him. Was that just some egotistical statement? Was Jesus narcissistic? Of course not. He had earned the right to make that claim by offering Himself, the Only Begotten Son of God as payment for the sins of all mankind.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His Only Begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
We can’t be assured of heaven because of our works. We can’t be good enough by our own merits and we can’t give enough money to buy a place in heaven, it is a gift of God. It is by His grace alone.
“If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness “ 1 John 1:9
We can debate doctrines of baptism, sanctification, etc., but there is no debating the way to heaven when we die. It is by acknowledging that we are a sinner, that we need a Savior, which is Jesus. It is by His grace alone. That’s not doctrine, that’s fact based on the Bible.
