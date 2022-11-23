Pastor Alanna McGuinn

November 27 is the 1st Sunday of Advent. As such, it is also the 1st Sunday of the Church year (as many know, the Church year begins with Advent and ends with Christ the King Sunday). Each year when Advent nears, I look for additional devotional guides. This year I am using the “Upper Room’s Daily Devotions”Advent worship guide for study and reflection. Its focus is on encountering the gifts of God – Hope, Peace, Joy and Love. Each week, one of these gifts is the theme for that week’s reflection. Since, week one is the celebration of Hope, the study centers on Encountering Hope.

As I studied the 1st week’s study on Encountering Hope, Encountering God, my mind drifted to where I find God and how in finding God, I also find hope for today as well as for all my tomorrows. In this search, I am also reminded that I am called to be the messenger of hope to those who have no hope.

