November 27 is the 1st Sunday of Advent. As such, it is also the 1st Sunday of the Church year (as many know, the Church year begins with Advent and ends with Christ the King Sunday). Each year when Advent nears, I look for additional devotional guides. This year I am using the “Upper Room’s Daily Devotions”Advent worship guide for study and reflection. Its focus is on encountering the gifts of God – Hope, Peace, Joy and Love. Each week, one of these gifts is the theme for that week’s reflection. Since, week one is the celebration of Hope, the study centers on Encountering Hope.
As I studied the 1st week’s study on Encountering Hope, Encountering God, my mind drifted to where I find God and how in finding God, I also find hope for today as well as for all my tomorrows. In this search, I am also reminded that I am called to be the messenger of hope to those who have no hope.
Last Sunday, I misplaced my checkbook. Maybe that was a good thing in that I could not write checks. The down side, though, was thoughts of “Who might be signing those checks?” Retracing my steps yielded nothing. Returning home, I walked into the kitchen and there on the microwave was my checkbook! This incident came to mind during my time of study because I think I deal with God like my misplaced checkbook. I know (after all, I am a seminary graduate) that God is present all the time but in my busyness I do not always see God’s presence in my life. I easily overlook God, just like I did my checkbook.
When I remind myself that God is with me, guiding me if I but allow it, I am filled with hope. After my fruitless searching for that checkbook, I lifted a prayer on my way home. Afterwards in my heart, I knew that dilemma, which I had created, would be resolved. I was a hope-filled woman who walked into my kitchen that afternoon. Had the checkbook not been there, I would have had that same frame of mind. For even if the checkbook was in the hands of some nefarious person, I knew it would work out. Now, I realize my dilemma was not of such magnitude as those that others might be experiencing but I believe the response to whatever dilemma one finds oneself in should be the same. And each of us plays a role in sharing how best to respond to any situation.
For me, hope is the bedrock that has guided me through some tough terrain. And, as a person of faith, I am called to share that message with those going through much tougher terrain than I have ever had to do. Hope energizes the Spirit and changes the perspective one has. While the reality does not change, how one views their reality does. And so, as I begin again this journey into Advent, my prayer is that you too encounter God in your midst. That you revel in this season. That you resolve to look at whatever situation you find yourself in, with hope-filled eyes, leaning on your Creator for strength and guidance.
