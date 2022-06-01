Focus on Faith
CAPON BRIDGE — The beginning of Faith Bible Baptist Church goes back to when a few families met in the cabins of the Green Lantern Motel, which was owned by the Shelley family.
Different men would lead services and have Sunday school.
After that, the group met at John Coryell’s Retreat. With the growth of the church, it moved to the Webster/Shoemaker barn on U.S. 50.
They remodeled the inside of the barn to make it have the appearance and comfort of a church until they were able to have a pastor.
The Rev. Fred. Cutlip accepted the call in 1979 to be the pastor and continues to hold that position.
They started a building fund for a church on the property they received from the Webster/Shoemaker family. The church was dedicated June 23, 1991.
The church has a number of activities planned for the next few months. The third Annual Easter Egg Hunt/Party will be Saturday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 1 year through 10th grade. Games and food will be provided. Also, a Spring Bazaar is being planned to raise money for the AWANA Kids Club and a building on Saturday, May 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with many things planned. There will be various forms of entertainment and a table with pictures of the original “barn” church and the building of the present church will be on display. A few businesses and individuals will have items for sale.
Also, on Sunday, May 20, Sheri Hummer with Grace will be in attendance for the morning worship service and the church will be having a Covered- dish Pot Luck Dinner after church to celebrate 40 years and still going strong for the Lord.
For more information, call 304-856-3543.
