Breakfast, bake sale and more
A pancake (and more) breakfast starts a morning of sales at Mountain View Assembly of God this Saturday, April 10.
Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to around noon at the church atop Cooper Mountain. It’s $6 for adults and $3 for the 12-and-under set.
In addition, a soup sale, bake sale and yard sale will run until 1 p.m.
For early risers, Strite’s Donuts will be onsite at the church entrance from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Services resume at Bloomery Presbyterian
Services have resumed at Bloomery Presbyterian Church.
Worship is at 9 a.m. in the Education Building. All health protocols are being followed.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes have resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
Tearcoat modifies its name
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church is the new name for the congregation on Dunkard Church Road, on Augusta’s east side, just off U.S. 50.
The church has been known for generations as Tearcoat Church of the Brethren.
St. Stephen’s resumes worship
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church has resume in-person services.
The 1st was Holy Eucharist on Feb. 28. Sunday services begin at 9 a.m. The church is located at 310 E. Main St., Romney.
CaCapon charge back on Zoom
The churches of the CaCapon Charge; Bethel UMC, Shiloh UMC and Willow Chapel UMC are now back to Zoom services.
The zoom service is at 11 a.m. each Sunday. For the Zoom link, contact one of the churches’ offices.
Healing Waters invites bikers, more
The recently formed Healing Waters Biker Church holds services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in the Capon Bridge American Legion ballroom, 484 Cold Stream Road. Colors welcome. You don't have to be a biker to attend. Coffee, water and breakfast snacks served. For more information, call Bob Brauns, 304-856-3822.
Living Waters of Capon Bridge open doors
A new church, Living Waters of Capon Bridge, is open for in-person worship on Sundays. The first Sunday services are at 10 a.m. at their location at 155 Capon School Street.
Malick Church begins Saturday services
The Malick Church (Family Life Center) has begun holding Saturday worship services at 7 p.m. Saturdays.
The church is located about a half mile up Hoy Road on the left, just off Route 29 north of Augusta.
There will be guest speakers each week. For more information, call Pastor Bob Combs at 304-359-0652 or Pastor Brenda Combs at 304-359-0728.
Our Lady masses set
Mass times for Our Lady of Grace Church are now 11 a.m. Sunday and noon Tuesday.
The church says as the community continues to open up the times may change again.
Delray Christian adds evening services
Delray Christian Church has resumed evening services on Sundays and Wednesdays. The Wednesday evening Bible service is at 7 p.m. The Sunday evening Bible service is at 6:30 p.m.
The church’s Sunday morning sermon can be found on youtube.com. Just search Delray Christian Church.
Amazing Grace back in action
Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Capon Bridge has resumed services for its 7 p.m. Saturday worship under the CDC and governor’s guidelines.
Anyone who wants to join in praising and worshiping God is welcome.
New Life moves site, time
New Life Christian Church has a new time and place for worship.
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday at the 828 building at 72 S. Marsham St. in Romney.
Services combine contemporary and traditional music with the word of God from Pastor Chester Fisherl.
The church reaches out to people who have been rejected or passed by, saying it is “a place where you will be welcomed and loved.”
828 Ministry begins in Romney
A new ministry has begun in Romney.
The 828 Ministry Center is located at 72 S. Marsham St., Romney. The 5 p.m. services on Sunday will livestream Elevation Church from Charlotte N.C.
Addiction and recovery meetings are offered at 7 p.m. each Friday. Call 540-539-4988 or visit 828 Ministry center Romney on Facebook.
LDS has new meeting hours
The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has new meeting hours.
Sacrament meeting is 10-11 a.m. Sunday. Educational meetings follow from 11 to noon.
Soup’s on in Gore
Bethel United Methodist Church in Gore is holding a soup-and-sandwich lunch the 1st Monday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The lunch typically has 2 different kinds of soups and sandwiches as well as desserts and drinks. Bethel UMC is at 125 Muse Road. The luncheon is free and open to the public. For more info, call Paulette Vandenbosch at 540-858-2598.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed our Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
Hanging Rock serving community
Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren, above the Treasure House at North River along U.S. 50 is holding clothing giveaways from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays at Jean’s Bar and Grill (back room).
Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing in all sizes are available as well as blankets, purses and shoes. Donations are accepted.
The church is also hosting community service nights from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays. Bible Study is at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, a meal at 5:30 p.m. and worship service at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and drive-by prayer services from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays.
The pastoral staff is available to listen and talk with you. For more info, call Pastor Bob Combs at304-359-0652 or 540-303-0601.
Clothing exchange in CB
Capon Bible Fellowship Clothing Exchange, Capon Bridge, has reopened. If the open flags and signs are displayed, the exchange is open — usually Fridays and Saturdays.
Midweek services at CCC
Christ Community Church is now offering midweek services starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Community Bible holding study
Community Bible Assembly of God on Poland Hollow Road north of Romney is holding Bible study at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Everyone is welcome. For more info, call 304-496-9128.
Food pantry at Springfield
Springfield Assembly of God is hosting a weekly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Volunteers are welcome. The community is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.