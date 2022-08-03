I’m not sure why temptation tends to stifle our vision. It seems as if whenever we are confronted with temptation, all we can see is the temptation itself.
For some reason whenever it comes to temptation we suddenly become vision-impaired. We can’t see straight, or maybe we can.
We can see a path that leads us straight to the temptation.
It’s like getting on a freeway going one way only with no exit options until we have fallen prey to whatever it is that is beckoning us. “‘Step into my web,’ said the spider to the fly.”
What tends to follow is a gamut of emotions led by disappointment.
We become disappointed in ourselves. We said we would never do that again. We were convinced we had it (whatever it was) under control.
We had been there before. We know how much it hurts whenever we give in to that compulsion. It’s not only how much we hurt ourselves, but it’s also how much we hurt others.
It’s like having to see the disappointment on their face, as well as our own. Why is it so easy to give in when we know the hurt it causes?
But OK, another chance, another promise that we’ll never do that again. We are going to get it right this next time. Just wait and see.
We really learned our lesson again and we know that we can’t go near that thing that draws us so strongly into its luring web. Then again, I guess that’s why they call it temptation.
Come to think of it, I did say that temptation offers us only one option. So what else are we supposed to do when that’s the only option we have?
Oh, I know that there are other options when temptation comes our way. I know, but I don’t face it all alone. I know that Jesus is right there with me.
I know the Holy Spirit is doing everything within his power to talk me out of giving in to it. In fact, I heard someone say one time that whenever I am being tempted to do wrong, I am at the same time being tempted to do right.
Now the choice that I make is up to me. It’s not a one-way street with no exits. There are plenty of opportunities for me to get off before I give in.
I can always take the option of prayer. Jesus said I could call on him at any time and he would be there as a friend who sticks closer than a brother.
And then there is that “cleft in the rock, option. I remember an old hymn from my early church-going years — “Rock of Ages,” written by the Rev. Augustus Montague Toplady way back in 1763.
“Rock of Ages, cleft for me. Let me hide myself in thee.”
I didn’t understand at the time what a cleft was. I found that it was symbolic. The line is: “Rock of Ages, cleft for me, let me hide myself in thee.”
So figuratively speaking, Christ is a solid, immovable, steady, unchanging rock. A cleft was an indentation, of sorts, that was large enough to allow me to step into it and find shelter from the storms, the trials and the temptations of life.
That hymn was often sung along with one that says, “O’ Rock of Ages, hide thou me, No other refuge have I but thee.” It was from the hymn, “Hide Thou Me,” written by L.R. Tolbert.
I guess that’s why I love the old hymns of the church so much. They speak so blatantly to the soul. They help me realize that giving in to temptation isn’t the only option I have.
And I learn that, if I can’t fight the urge to give into temptation the next time, I just ask Jesus to help me to give in to the temptation to do right instead the temptation to do wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.