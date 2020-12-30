This Sunday will be the first Sunday of 2021. 2020 left us on Thursday night at midnight.
For many of us, it left us with thoughts of “Good riddance. Glad to see you go,” for there was much of 2020 that few of us would like to relive.
But this Sunday is also Epiphany Sunday, the Sunday in the church calendar where we celebrate the Magi’s visit to the Christ Child. We know that for the Church the word “Epiphany” means that visit, but “epiphany” also has a place in our secular world as well.
To say that someone has had an epiphany means that they have had a sudden understanding; the light bulb suddenly turns on; that “aha” moment we have all experienced, no doubt.
Being the eternal optimist, I want to leave 2020 and all that we experienced behind and look forward to the new year, a year that will be far kinder to us. Hopefully, it will be as bright as the star that guided the Magi to Bethlehem. And, as we look at the story of the Magi, may we too have an epiphany for all that this story reveals to us.
The Gospel of Matthew, Chapter 2:1-12, recounts the story of the Magi. While most Christmas nativity scenes have these wise men kneeling before the babe in the manger, most Bible scholars tell us they probably were not there at his birth.
Their arrival was later. But rather than go down that trail, let us focus on what Matthew tells us about this visit. We are told the Magi went first to the palace in Jerusalem, seeking the child. Logic would dictate that this king would be in the palace, but the words of Jeremiah come to us once more: “My thoughts are not your thoughts and my ways are not your ways,” as we read that the child was not there.
I thought about the Magi’s journey to Jerusalem and into Herod’s court. I thought of the many times that I was so certain I was seeking God in the right place, only to discover God was not there. That led me to think of the Prophet Elijah.
You may recall that story. Elijah had complained to God that he was all alone, being persecuted for following God. In reassuring him, God had told Elijah that he would “pass by.”
So, Elijah left the cave and stood outside, waiting for God. God did indeed come, but not in the great wind, nor in the earthquake, not in the fire either but in the sheer silence that followed these events. Not in the mighty acts, the powerful forces, but in the quietness.
That passage came to mind as I read where the Magi first went to see the child, this new king. They were seeking him where they thought he should be. But this new king would not be in the splendor of the court, in the seat of power and wealth for this new king would be the antithesis of Herod’s court.
Not in the splendor and power but in the ordinary would the King of Israel be found.
Not finding the child in Jerusalem, they waited until the chief priests and legal experts could ascertain where this new king might be. And off they went to Bethlehem. As knowledgeable as the Magi were – and they were indeed bright – they recognized their own limitations and waited for those, far more knowledgeable than they on Jewish prophecy.
Not only did they wait to get that information; they accepted it and used it in their pursuit of finding the child. That is indeed a lesson for us all; to realize we do not know everything; that leaning on others can be fruitful.
And find him they did. We are told they were filled with joy when they saw the star hovering over the “place where the child was.” They honored him by presenting him with costly gifts; gifts suitable for one such as he.
Understanding that these men were not of the Jewish faith, nonetheless, they recognized this baby as the one Israel had been looking for. Maybe they could recognize the gem before them because they were not of the faith.
But the thing of greater importance here, is that they bowed down and worshipped him. This might well be the first interfaith event recorded in the New Testament. And they did so joyfully.
Their joy may well be because they had found the Christ Child but I like to think it goes much deeper than that. I like to think they saw in this child the hope for all creation. This tiny baby must have been of great value in their eyes. The gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh were costly and gifts that were worthy of a king.
The story of the Magi has many gifts for us. The gift of reminding me that God is sometimes best found in the ordinary, the day-to-day encounters in our life. The gift of understanding the foundation of our faith.
The relationship that we have with God, made possible by this tiny baby whose birth we celebrated, is indeed cause to be joy-filled. As joy filled as the Magi were so long ago. Lastly, this story reminds us to offer our best gifts in recognition of all that the Christ Child represents: Creation being reconciled to our Creator.
May 2021 be a year of seeking and finding, and a year of enlightening.
