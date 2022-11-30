“And to the angel of the church of the Laodiceans write,
‘These things says the Amen, the Faithful and True Witness, the Beginning of the creation of God: “I know your works, that you are neither cold nor hot. I could wish you were cold or hot. So then, because you are lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will vomit you out of My mouth. Because you say, ‘I am rich, have become wealthy, and have need of nothing’—and do not know that you are wretched, miserable, poor, blind, and naked— I counsel you to buy from Me gold refined in the fire, that you may be rich; and white garments, that you may be clothed, that the shame of your nakedness may not be revealed; and anoint your eyes with eye salve, that you may see. As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten. Therefore be zealous and repent. Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him, and he with Me. To him who overcomes I will grant to sit with Me on My throne, as I also overcame and sat down with My Father on His throne.’
“He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.” (Revelation 3:14-22)
Scripture is so unique. As a believer we hold the Bible as the Word of God. We believe, “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.” (II Timothy 3:16)
For the past several weeks I have taken portions of the writings in Revelations and tried to portray what the Spirit was speaking to me. I know through the power of the Scriptures what was spoken to me may not have been what was spoken to you. That is the beauty of the gift we have as believers with the Holy Word. I am not saying that the Word will give you different confusing messages or signals, but that it has different applications; doctrine, reproof, correction and instruction. We trust the Spirit will speak and lead us into all truth (John 16:13).
This last word to the Laodiceans is honestly to me one of the hardest visuals we have in Scripture – God vomiting. That is a horrible sight, because we all know what it is like and we all know the feelings that come upon us before we actually spew. What is the cause here? Arrogance and the inability to see their wrong path. They thought they were at a certain level and we see this because Jesus says, “You say you are rich, have become wealthy and have need of nothing,” and clearly they were deceived in their thinking.
We are offered 3 levels of temperature/living in this passage: Cold, Lukewarm and Hot. We don’t have to wonder what Lukewarm is, because the Laodiceans have given us a perfect example. Their outward confession was of being rich and wealthy and needing nothing but their spiritual well-being was lacking. I may be wrong but I believe something happened in the process of “becoming or gaining wealth” that tainted them. Doing things and attaining things can be good but we must be careful what it does to our heart. Jesus said it is hard for those with riches to enter the kingdom but he didn’t say impossible (Mark 10:23). When you think you are good as far as material possession, you have the potential to lose a repentant lifestyle. Comfort can lead to complacency. Lord Help us to stay ready to learn and hear and take your reproof, correction and instruction. By allowing the word to work its course in our lives, we stay moldable for the Great Potter and by his Grace remain Hot for Him.
