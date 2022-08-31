I have finally beat the addiction to Coke (Coca-Cola, that is - never tried that other stuff) but I have seemingly replaced it with Peach Tea. Drinking too much (guilty) is probably not good either but it has to be better than sodas, right?
I have had a long love affair with sodas, especially since they have been so readily available. By that, I mean ever since I could afford to buy them at will.
By that, I mean there was a time when sodas were a novelty — a treat in our home when I was a kid. There were times when we were fortunate, or should I say lucky to get one once a week. You know it’s bad when you still have fond memories as a kid of having his own soda to drink and how good it felt to swallow down that cold, carbonated liquid–feeling like you just stood 3 inches taller in your shoes. Hey, I told you it was a love affair with the stuff.
I can remember one time in particular when grabbing a bottle of Coke from the fridge and chugging it down left me with an experience I wish I would not have had. Remember, sodas were a rarity. But if you happen to have had the pleasure of knowing my older brother, Charles, you know he was a real jokester. Here’s the scenario: imagine 2 young brothers, myself and Stevie, jumping off the school bus on a hot afternoon and running up a long, dusty dirt road to the old stick-built house, at least I ran trying to beat my older brother to the refrigerator for a cold drink of some kind. Running into the house, dropping my books on the couch (we didn’t have sofas, we always had couches) I headed straight for the fridge and bingo, there in the door was a cold Coca-Cola with the cap still on it. Mine, all mine.
I quickly snapped off the cap, chugged down a big swallow and found myself at the sink spitting it out, gagging in the process. Charles had taken an empty Coke bottle, filled it with strong, cold black coffee and snapped the cap back on it. Much to my surprise, “the Real Thing” was not the real thing at all. I never lived that one down, needless to say that was one time Steve was glad I had beaten him to the fridge.
But there were many other times when Charles, who was on disability took money from his meager check he received each month and would buy an 8-pack of Sodas, sneak them home and then at night, would surprise us by asking, “want a cold Pepsi?” or whatever he had at the time. Not believing he could actually produce and was doing nothing more than teasing, he would go out onto the porch and reach up into the rain gutter and pull out a 16-ounce Pepsi. Either that or reach into the washing machine where he had hidden them. The best place was in the cold stream that we had to cross to get to our home. He would tie a string around the bottleneck and let them chill in the water.
I can even remember the first 16-ounce bottle of soda I ever drank. I was a student at Romney Junior High and we were allowed to walk up town during our lunch period. I always went to Stickley’s and the 16-ounce 8 pack of Double Cola had just come out. One of those and a bag of chips and we had lunch.
But what is interesting, we tend nowadays to complain a lot and forget to be thankful. We complain about gas prices but we haven’t seemed to slow down. I recall my dad pulling into the gas station and saying to the attendant, “Give me a dollar’s worth.” But that dollar would get him 4 or 5 gallons. But we kids didn’t realize how hard it was for dad to make that dollar.
We could go to Ed Ganoe’s store and for one quarter, we could reach down in the cold water cooler, wipe the bottle off with a rag he kept laying there, and grab a pastry cake - both for 25 cents. It was .13 cents for the soda and .12 cents for the cake. Today a soda is $2.00 and a cake is $1.89 cents. Yet we can buy those easier than we could afford that quarter back in the 50s. Yes things are more expensive today but we aren’t going hungry. And if anyone is, there are food banks around the county stocked by the generosity of many people. Yes things are tough at times, but if you grew up before or during the 50s, you realize we still have much to be thankful for today.
And it should behoove us to take a little time to thank God for our blessings.
