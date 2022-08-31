Don Kesner

I have finally beat the addiction to Coke (Coca-Cola, that is - never tried that other stuff) but I have seemingly replaced it with Peach Tea. Drinking too much (guilty) is probably not good either but it has to be better than sodas, right?

I have had a long love affair with sodas, especially since they have been so readily available. By that, I mean ever since I could afford to buy them at will. 

