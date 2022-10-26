Safe Haven Tabernacle hosts revival
Safe Haven Tabernacle will be having revival Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 with Rev. Chad Everett.
The church is located at 125 N. Charlevoix in Romney. Service times are as follows: Oct. 28 and 29, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For more information, call 304-496-8237.
Harvest celebration at Ebenezer UMC
Harvest treats will be handed out at Ebenezer UMC on Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 5:30 p.m.
Same as last year, this is a drive-through event. Please enter the parking lot on the east end and proceed through to get your goodies, then exit on the west end.
Mountain View AG hosts Christmas Bazaar
Mountain View Assembly of God’s Women’s Ministry will be hosting their annual Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafters are listed on the church’s Facebook page with their crafts. They will also have a bake sale featuring their pies and a variety of tasty treats. Homemade soups will also be available along with some old favorites and new items as well.
Tearcoat ‘Fall Fest’
Everyone is invited to the Tearcoat family’s Fall Fest from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. There will be games, food, prizes, face painting and more, and they will be collecting non-perishable food items to donate to the Romney Food Bank.
The church is located at 48 Dunkard Church Road in Augusta.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
