Hymn sing Sunday
Salem United Methodist Church in Slanesville is planning an old-fashioned hymn sing Sunday evening.
High Mountain Bluegrass will be performing at the service from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the church about 2 miles west of the Slanesville General Store. A freewill offering will be collected.
Central UMC annual sale Saturday
Central United Methodist Church on Cooper Mountain is having its annual yard and bake sale this Saturday, June 11, starting at 9 a.m.
Lunch will also be available. Proceeds will benefit the church.
Fairview sale wraps up
Fairview Lutheran Church will continue its indoor yard sale this Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day.
Bedding, collector dolls, toys and games are among the many items. New items will be added each day.
The sale will be held in the fellowship hall and basement of the church, on Va. Route 733, off U.S. 50 east of Capon Bridge.
Bible Carnival coming to Taggart Hall
A Bible Carnival with food, games, stories and prizes will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, outside Taggart Hall in Romney.
Love Revival West Virginia, based on U.S. 50 just east of Romney, is sponsoring the event.
Samson Strong Man contests will be held throughout the day.
Taggart Hall is at 91 S. High St.
Revival on Saturday
A 6-hour revival with 5 presenters will run from noon to 6 p.m. this Saturday at Taggart Hall, 91 S. High St., Romney.
Morgan Ramsey George, Shawn Boone, Bryan Keyser, Corey Nau and Bob Reynolds are listed as presenters.
Bishop to visit St. Stephen’s
The newly elected bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia will lead worship at St. Stephen’s in Romney on June 19.
The Right Rev. Michael Crowden takes office in October when Bishop Michie Klusmeyer retires.
St. Stephen’s, at 310 E. Main St., worships at 9 a.m. each Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.