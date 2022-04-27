Brethren revival Saturday
The Brethren churches of the West Marva District will have a 1-day spring revival Saturday ·April 30) in Moorefield.
Dan Sterns will be the speaker at the service from 9 to 11 a.m. that Saturday at Shelter No. 2 in Brighton Park. The Moon family will provide special music.
Central UMC is having a sale
Central United Methodist Church will hold a yard and bake sale starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7.
Lunch will be available also. Proceeds will benefit the church. Central UMc is on Cooper Mountain at the corner of U.S. 50 and Timber Mountain Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.