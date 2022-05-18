Hanging Rock revival begins tonight
A revival begins tonight (Wednesday, May 18) and runs through Sunday at Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren, on U.S. 50 east of Augusta.
Guest Speakers at 7 each night will be Pastor David Ziler, Brother Josh Miller, Brother Sam Lyons and Brother Alex Sowers. There will be special music nightly.
Hanging Rock Brethren is at 11800 Northwestern Pike.
Mt. Olive revival continues
Mount Olive United Methodist Church at Purgitsville is in the midst of a 6-day revival that runs through Friday (May 20).
Pastor Dan Frederick is preaching at at 7 p.m. each night at the church on U.S. 220 in Purgitsville.
Joint service for Memorial Sunday
Romney Presbyterian Church and St. Luke’s Chapel will hold a joint worship service at 10:30 a.m. May 29 at St. Luke’s Chapel, just past the Trough General Store on River Road.
There will be no services at the Town Church on Rosemary Lane that day.
