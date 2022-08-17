What a great concept: Earning prizes by accumulating enough points.
Do you remember the old “trading stamps” that could be collected at grocery stores? If you filled enough books, you might “win” a toaster.
At the old country fairs, knocking enough milk bottles with a baseball might earn you a teddy bear. Today, children go to an arcade to a earn strings of tickets which can be redeemed for a prize.
(There is always some wonderful grand prize which no one ever earns enough tickets to win, no matter how much money you spend on the games.)
Adults have their own version of point games, even today. If enough money is spent with a credit card, the points that are earned might be redeemed for airline flights or other prizes. (Of course, some airline points are only redeemable for flights booked for Feb. 29).
Other schemes that promise points may seem to be “too good to be true” and usually are.
How many points are needed for a ticket to Heaven? How many good deeds need to be performed? How many items on “to do” lists have to be checked off? How many years of service must be completed … in order to build up enough points for eternity?
Is there a redemption kiosk at the “Pearly Gates” in which the appropriate number of tickets or divine trading stamp books must be deposited in order to qualify for entrance?
Those who play by the rules of the “Piety Points Game” deserve the prize, right?
In Luke Chapter 18, we meet 2 men who have come to the Temple in Jerusalem. One of the men, a Pharisee of the day, has come to display and brag about the number of points he believes he has accumulated.
As he stands and prays loudly, he crows like a rooster about his pile of tokens: “‘God, I thank you that I am not like other people — robbers, evildoers, adulterers — or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week and give a tenth of all I get.’” (Luke 18: 11-12)
He was right, of course, about his scrupulous adherence to strict code of conduct. But he was wrong about his ability to trade that list of actions for the grand prize ticket to Heaven.
The other man, a dreaded “tax collector” (also a euphemism for “the worst of the worst”) admitted his lack of points, tokens, or achievements, and asked forgiveness of his sins.
Jesus appears to break all the rules of the game when he declared: “I tell you that this man, (tax collector) rather than the other, went home justified before God. For all those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.” (Luke 18:14)
Scripture records the words of a former Pharisee called to a preacher of the Gospel: We know him as the Apostle Paul, who writes of his own “Piety Points,” and how worthless they turned out to be (read it for yourself in Philippians 3).
But Paul writes to the Roman Church (and to us): “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 6:23)
What? No points?
Paul also writes to the Ephesian Church: “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God — not by works, so that no one can boast. For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” (Ephesians 2: 8-10)
While God does intend that our lives are characterized by good works, (that is, after all, why we were created) inclusion in the family, as well as our entry into eternity, is not by points, but by grace.
The bad news is that we could never earn enough points for the grand prize, but the good news, piety points are not necessary: “the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
