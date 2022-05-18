Old Pine Church
Cemetery cleanup will be ongoing all day this Saturday, May 21, at Old Pine Church on U.S. 220 in Purgitsville.
All physical help and donations are appreciated. For more information, call 304-289-3311.
Capon Chapel
Capon Chapel United Methodist Church, on Christian Church Road near Capon Bridge, will hold the annual Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. this Sunday, May 22.
Pastor Alanna McGuinn will bring the message. Memorial contributions may be mailed to Capon Chapel Cemetery, c/o Brenda Hiett, 2879 Christian Church Road, Highview, WV 26808.
Branch Mountain
The memorial service for the Branch Mountain cemeteries will be at 2 p.m. this Sunday, May 22, in the Presbyterian Church at Three Churches. The speaker will be Pastor Denzel Davis.
Green Lane Cemetery
Green Lane Cemetery in Delray will hold its annual Memorial Service at the cemetery at 2 p.m. May 29.
In case of rain, the service will be held at the Delray Christian Church on North Texas Road.
Joint Presbyterian service
Romney Presbyterian Church and St. Luke’s Chapel will hold a joint worship service at 10:30 a.m. May 29 at St. Luke’s Chapel, just past the Trough General Store on River Road.
There will be no services at the Town Church on Rosemary Lane that day.
Old Pine Church
Old Pine Church and Cemetery will have a Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
The church is located off U.S. 220 in Purgitsville.
Salem UMC
The annual Memorial Day Service at Salem United Methodist will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
The church, 40 Jason Haines Road, is a little over 2 miles west of Slanesville General Store of the Slanesville Pike.
To donate to the cemetery upkeep, contact Jill Arose, 882 Old Martinsburg Grade Road, Augusta, WV 26704.
Forest Glen
The annual Memorial Day Service at Forest Glen United Methodist Church will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30.
Forest Glen is at 5801 Green Spring Valley Road in Green Spring.
Tearcoat Brethren
A memorial service for Tearcoat Cemetery will be held at 1 p.m. June 5, a Sunday, at Central Hampshire Park’s A-B pavilions.
A business meeting will follow with light refreshments.
If you have a Memorial service coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday.
