Women for Christ meet
Women for Christ met July 13 at the Cumberland Country Club with 74 in attendance.
Henry Newby, mentor of the Lil Homies Program in Keyser, talked of building character, life and social skills along with accountability in underprivileged youth.
The next luncheon will be at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 10. Reservations may be made by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-707-2526.
Willow Creek plans homecoming
Willow Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its homecoming beginning at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7.
The service will include special music and a potluck lunch will follow the service.
The church is at Capon Spring and Back Creek roads.
