Cherries are abundant right now in Hampshire County and hopefully you have been enjoying the wonderful taste that they offer.
Whether straight off the tree or shared in a favorite recipe, this local goodness should not be overlooked this time of year.
But did you know that cherries also offer many health benefits? Cherries actually contain 19 times more beta carotene than strawberries and blueberries. Beta carotene can increase our immunity, prevent skin disorders and prevent eye problems.
Additional health benefits of cherries:
• Cherries are packed with anthocyanins and melatonin. While melatonin can help regulate heart rhythms and sleep cycles, anthocyanins help in the reduction of serious diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer.
• Cherries are rich in Vitamin E, Vitamin C, magnesium, iron and folate.
• Cherries are wonderful sources of fiber. Fiber helps us maintain healthy cholesterol levels and aides in good digestive health.
• Cherries have even been shown to help decrease memory loss.
Selecting and storing cherries
When selecting cherries, they should be glossy and plump. Avoid cherries that are mushy or soft.
To prevent mold growth and to keep cherries better longer, do not wash them until they are ready to be eaten.
Store cherries in the refrigerator in loose plastic wrapping.
Pitting cherries
While using a cherry pitter is the easiest way to remove the pits from cherries, there are other methods that are just as easy. Cherries can be cut in half from top to bottom; remove the pit with a spoon or your finger.
If you want the cherry to remain whole, make a smaller hole to remove the pit or use a large, clean paper clip.
Freezing cherries
Freezing cherries can be a nice way to use them later in the year when they are not in season.
After washing cherries and gently patting them dry, remove the pits and stems. Next place the cherries on a cookie sheet and place in the freezer. After the cherries have had time to freeze, remove them from the freezer and place them in a freezer bag. This process will help prevent the cherries from clumping together.
Be sure to date and label the bag. Cherries should be consumed within one year to prevent freezer burn and for best taste.
Ideas for serving cherries
Make cherries into a syrup or topping for French toast, waffles or pancakes.
Cherries can be a wonderful garnish for meat dishes.
Make a delicious drink or smoothie.
Bake them into muffins, pies, cookies, cobblers, and cakes. While tart cherries are softer than sweet cherries, they do hold up well during the baking process.
Homemade cherry ice cream is a wonderful treat during the summer months.
Enjoy a homemade cherry sauce as a glaze over ham.
Add cherries to your yogurt or oatmeal.
Enjoy fresh by themselves or pit and add to a colorful summer fruit salad.
Cherry Jelly with liquid pectin
- 3 cups cherry juice (about 3 lbs. or 2 quart boxes sour cherries and 1/2 cup water)
- 7 cups sugar
- 2 pouches liquid pectin
Yield: About 8 half-pint jars
To prepare juice, select fully ripe cherries. Sort, wash and remove stems; do not pit. Crush cherries, add water, cover, bring to boil quickly. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Extract juice.
To make jelly, measure juice into a kettle. Stir in sugar. Place on high heat and, stirring constantly, bring quickly to a full rolling boil that cannot be stirred down. Add pectin and heat again to a full rolling boil. Boil hard for 1 minute. Remove from heat; skim off foam quickly.
Pour hot jelly immediately into hot, sterile jars, leaving 1/4 inch headspace. Wipe rims of jars with a dampened clean paper towel; adjust 2-piece metal canning lids. Process in a boiling water canner for 5 minutes (hot packed, half-pints or pints).
Source: National Center for Home Food Preservation
Sweet Cherry Pie
(One 8-inch Pie)
- 2-crust pie crust, unbaked
Filling
- 2 cups pitted sweet cherries
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1-1/2 tsp. lemon juice
Combine the cherries, sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice. Fill pastry with cherry mixture. Cover with top crust, fold overhang over top edge, press to seal, and flute edges. With a fork or knife, make vent holes in the top curst.
Place on middle rack of oven and bake for about 40 minutes, until the fruit is bubbling and the crust is golden brown. Allow to cool at least 30 minutes before cutting.
Source: Colorado Extension Service
Cherry Sauce
(2 cups)
Use this sauce with blintzes, over a slice of pound cake or as an ice cream topping.
- 2 cups pitted sweet cherries
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 Tbsp. water
- 2 tsp. cornstarch
- 1 Tbsp. water
- Pinch of salt
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp. grated lemon rind
- 1 Tbsp. kirsch brandy
Put cherries in a saucepan with sugar and water and simmer for 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove cherries and set aside. Bring the syrup to a boil, dissolve cornstarch in water, and add to boiling juice, stirring as it thickens. Add the salt, lemon juice, lemon rind and kirsch and cook, stirring occasionally for 7 minutes.
Return cherries to syrup and cook for 3 minutes. Store in a sterile jar up to 2 weeks in refrigerator.
Source: Colorado Extension Service
Turkey and Cherry Wrap
- 1 cup dried cherries
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat garden vegetable cream cheese
- 2 10-inch flour tortillas
- Handful of fresh spinach leaves
- 4 oz. sliced turkey
- 3 oz. very thinly sliced Monterey Jack or Swiss cheese
Boil 2 cups of water. Place cherries in a small bowl. Pour boiling water over cherries. Let stand for 5 minutes. Drain well and let cool slightly.
Spread 2 Tbsp. cream cheese evenly across each tortilla. Sprinkle each tortilla with cherries. Next, layer spinach over the cherries then layer turkey breast and Monterey Jack cheese on top. Roll up the tortillas and serve. For extra flavor, allow the wraps to sit in the fridge for an hour or so. Yield: 2 wraps
Source: USDA
Cherry Smoothie
- 1/2 cup frozen tart cherries, pitted
- 1/2 cup 1% low fat milk
- 1/4 cup plain low-fat yogurt
- 2 Tbsp. fresh blueberries
- 1 Tbsp. frozen cherry juice concentrate
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- Sprinkle of cinnamon (optional)
- 8 ice cubes
Place all ingredients into a mixer and blend until smooth.
Source: USDA
Fresh Summer Fruit Salad
- 1/2 cup water
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 3 cups thinly sliced rhubarb
- 15 seedless grapes, halved
- 1/2 orange, sectioned
- 10 fresh strawberries, hulled and halved
- 1 apple, cored and diced
- 1 peach, sliced
- 1 plum pitted and sliced
- 15 pitted cherries
- 1/4 cup fresh blueberries
Bring water and sugar to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the rhubarb, turn to low, cover and simmer until rhubarb is soft, about 10 to 15 minutes. Mash and chill in the refrigerator about an hour.
To serve, mix the fruits with rhubarb sauce as desired. Stir gently until fruits are coated with sauce. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to allow the flavors to blend well.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Cherry Pork Tenderloin Medallions
- 1 lb. pork tenderloin
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 cup apple juice
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 cup cherries, halved and pitted
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
Cut pork crosswise into 1-inch slices. Place on sheet of wax paper; cover with another sheet of wax paper. Using a meat mallet or rolling pin, gently pound each piece of meat until 1/2-inch thick.
Heat olive oil in large nonstick skillet and add pork tenderloins. Cook for 5-6 minutes, turning once, or until pork is slightly pink in center and internal temperature registers 160 degrees.
Remove pork from skillet and place on serving platter; cover with foil. Add apple juice, brown sugar and mustard to skillet; cook and stir over medium high heat until sauce thickens and bubbles. Add cherries; cook and stir for 2 minutes longer. Return pork to skillet for 1 minute; then serve.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Cherry-Cranberry Lattice Pie
- 21 oz. of cherry pie filling
- 1 can (16 oz.) whole-berry cranberry sauce
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 3 Tbsp. quick-cooking tapioca
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 pkg. (15 oz.) refrigerated pie pastry
- 2 Tbsp. butter
In a large bowl, combine the pie filling, cranberry sauce, sugar, tapioca, lemon juice and cinnamon. Let stand for 15 minutes. Line a 9-inch pie plate with bottom pastry; add filling. Dot with butter.
Roll out remaining pastry; make a lattice crust. Trim, seal and flute edges. Bake at 400 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool on a wire rack.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Cherry Chicken Salad
- 2 cups pitted fresh sweet cherries
- 1 can (11-oz.) mandarin orange segments, drained
- 1-1/2 cups diced cooked chicken or turkey
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1/3 cup toasted slivered almonds
- Creamy Ginger Dressing
- Lettuce
Combine all ingredients except lettuce; toss gently with a creamy ginger dressing. Serve on individual lettuce-lined salad plates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.