Some healthy foods for St.Patrick’s Day
Choose green foods for you and your family members this St. Patrick’s Day and throughout the year.
Some possible green foods to consider for St. Patrick’s Day (or any day) include:
Cabbage with corned beef — traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal; avocados; broccoli; spinach and lettuce salads; green apple slices; kiwi; honeydew melon; green grapes; green peppers; green beans; peas; Brussels sprouts; zucchini; okra; collard greens; and kale.
Consuming green fruits and vegetables offers our bodies many health benefits. Dark green leafy vegetables contain vitamins, minerals and carotenoids. Dark green vegetables act as antioxidants in the body. These help protect our bodies against certain cancers. They can also help maintain strong teeth and bones.
Greens get their color from lutein and zeaxanthine. These 2 substances may help protect eyes from cataracts and macular degeneration. Dietary fiber from leafy greens also helps with weight loss. It does this by providing a feeling of fullness while containing fewer calories.
Each week, teens and adults should consume 3 to 4 servings of dark green leafy vegetables. Children ages 4 to 8 should eat 1 cup of these vegetables and children ages 2 to 3 should eat up to a half cup.
Storage: Dark green leafy vegetables should be stored at temperatures between 34 and 38 degrees. These vegetables should be stored away from tomatoes, apples or other fruits that give off ethylene gas, which causes greens to wilt and spoil quickly.
Cooking Corned Beef
The cooking times are based on corned beef that is not frozen at the time of cooking. “Fork-tender” is a good indication of doneness, but use a food thermometer to be sure.
Cook all raw corned beef to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees as measured with a food thermometer before removing meat from the heat source. For safety and quality, allow meat to rest for at least three minutes before carving or consuming.
• Oven: Set the oven for 350 degrees or no lower than 325. Place brisket fat-side up. Barely cover the meat with water — about 1 inch — and keep the container covered throughout the cooking time. Allow about 1 hour per lb.
• Oven cooking bag: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Add 1 Tbsp. of flour to the bag plus 1/2 cup water. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for closing the bag. For a 2- to 3-lb. corned beef brisket, cook for 2-1/2 to 3 hours. For a 3- to 5-lb. corned beef brisket, cook for 3 to 3-1/2 hours.
• Stovetop: Place brisket fat-side up in a large pot and cover it with water. Bring the water to a boil; then reduce the heat and simmer, allowing about 1 hour per lb. Vegetables may be added during the last 20 to 30 minutes of cooking. Cook vegetables to desired tenderness.
•Slow cooker: If using root vegetables, such as potatoes and carrots, put them in the bottom of slow cooker. Place brisket on top of vegetables (if using) or in bottom of cooker. Add about 1-1/2 cups of water or enough to cover meat. Cover and cook on high setting for the first hour of cooking. Then cook for 10 to 12 hours on the low setting or 5 to 6 hours on high. Cabbage wedges may be added on top of the brisket during the last 3 hours of cooking.
Deli-Style Corned Beef
- 1 Beef brisket, 4 - 6 lbs.
- 5 Tbsp. Morton Tender Quick mix
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. ground paprika
- 1 tsp. ground bay leaves
- 1 tsp. ground allspice
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
Trim surface fat from brisket. In a small bowl, mix Morton Tender Quick mix, and remaining ingredients, and spices. Rub mixture into all sides of brisket. Place brisket in plastic bag and tie end securely. Refrigerate and allow to cure 5 days per inch of meat thickness. Place brisket in Dutch oven. Add water to cover. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer until tender, about 3 to 4 hours.
Source: Oregon State Extension Service
Cooked Cabbage
• Stovetop: Boil or steam cut cabbage for about 10-15 minutes; or microwave it for about 7-13 minutes.
• Sauté: Cut cabbage into slices or chunks and discard the core. Add 1-2 Tbsp. of olive oil to a large frying pan, and sauté the cabbage until tender. Add salt to taste.
Source: Purdue Extension Service
Spring Harvest Salad
- 5 cups torn spring leaf lettuce
- 2-1/2 cups spinach leaves
- 1-1/2 cups sliced strawberries
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
Dressing
- 4 tsp. lemon juice
- 2-1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1-1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp. honey
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup feta cheese crumbles
- 1/2 cup unsalted sliced almonds
Combine leaf lettuce and spinach leaves with sliced strawberries, blueberries and green onion in a large salad bowl. Prepare dressing by whisking together the lemon juice, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey and salt; pour over lettuce mixture and toss to coat. Sprinkle salad with feta cheese and sliced almonds. Serve immediately.
Source: Kentucky Extension Service
Beef and Cabbage
- 1 cabbage head (washed and cut into bite-size pieces)
- 1 medium onion (chopped)
- 1 lb. lean ground beef (15% fat)
- Non-stick cooking spray
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- Salt to taste (optional)
- Red pepper flakes to taste (optional)
Chop cabbage and onions, then set aside.
In a large skillet, cook the ground beef on medium heat until browned. Drain the fat and set the beef aside.
Spray skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Cook onions on medium heat until soft. Add cabbage to the onions and cook until cabbage starts to brown. Stir the beef into the cabbage and onion mixture.
Season with garlic powder, salt (optional), and black pepper. Add red pepper flakes (optional) to the cabbage if you like it spicy.
Source: Purdue Extension Service
Asparagus, Mandarin Orange, Chicken and Rice Salad
Vinaigrette
- 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
- 3 Tbsp. mandarin orange juice (reserved from oranges)
- 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
Salad
- 1 lb. fresh asparagus (trimmed)
- 2 (11-oz.) cans mandarin oranges (drained, reserve juice)
- 12 oz. cooked chicken breast (cut into chunks)
- 3 cups cooked instant brown rice
In small bowl, whisk vinaigrette ingredients, set aside. Cook rice according to package directions.
Place whole trimmed asparagus in a large skillet with 1-1/2 inches of water.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 2-5 minutes. Rinse asparagus with cool water and cut into 1-inch pieces. Toss all ingredients in a medium bowl, then serve.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Potatoes and Chicken
- 3 cups Brussels sprouts (fresh or frozen, halved vertically, about 3/4 lb.)
- 4 small red potatoes (cut into chunks)
- 1/2 cup onion (chopped)
- 2 cloves garlic (minced)
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 cup nonfat ricotta cheese (or cottage cheese)
- 1/4 cup part-skim mozzarella cheese (shredded)
- 1 Tbsp. nonfat milk
- 1 lb. boneless chicken breast (4 portions)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. It the same baking dish, add the Brussels sprouts, potatoes, onion, garlic, 1 Tbsp. olive oil, salt and pepper. Toss to coat.
In a small bowl, mix cheese with milk. Coat chicken breasts with remaining olive oil. Nest chicken among vegetables in baking dish. Top with cheese mix. Cover baking dish with foil and bake for 40-45 minutes or until chicken is done (165 degrees with an instant-read thermometer).
Avocado and Blueberry Fruit Salad
Dressing
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1/4 cup plain nonfat yogurt
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
- 1/8 tsp. each salt and pepper
Salad
- 1 large, ripe avocado (peeled, pitted, and cut in slices)
- 2 cups fresh apple (peeled, cored, and diced)
- 2 cups fresh mango (diced)
- 2 cups fresh blueberries (rinsed and drained)
- 1 (5-oz.) package (8 cups) salad greens
- 2 Tbsp. chopped chives or green onion
- 2 Tbsp. toasted walnuts (coarsely chopped)
Whisk together all the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.
Place avocado slices, apple, mango and blueberries in a medium bowl and toss with 1/4 cup of dressing. Toss salad greens in large bowl with the rest of the dressing. Then, distribute the dressed greens evenly on 6 salad plates.
Place an equal portion of the fruit-avocado mixture on top of each plate of greens. Sprinkle each plate with chopped chives and toasted walnuts to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.