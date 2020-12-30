Remember your 1st memories of helping in the kitchen? Maybe it was measuring flour or rolling out a piecrust.
Baking with family members, especially during the holidays, can be a special time to cultivate memories with loved ones that can last a lifetime. These special times together may even spark a love for cooking and baking that could one day result in a career choice.
Baking with family members can provide opportunities for family members to spend time together and contribute to stronger relationships. It also provides opportunities to share recipes, traditions and stories that can be handed down through generations.
Children can learn a lot from this valuable experience and time together. Baking provides opportunities for younger family members to practice time management skills, follow directions, problem solve, and practice real world math.
This time together can also provide opportunities to talk about where our food comes from.
Consider the following tips when in the kitchen with younger family members:
• Take it one step at a time – Take your time reading and understanding the recipe. Gather all of the needed ingredients before delving into making the recipe. Double checking can help ensure that no ingredients have been forgotten.
• Do a safe kitchen checklist – Be sure drawers and cupboard doors are closed unless in use. When checking for doneness open the lid away from faces to prevent steam from burning anyone.
Always use dry oven mitts as heat transfers through damp mitts. Be sure that handles of pans are directed toward the center of the stove so that passersby do not catch them and spill them.
• Be sure you’re using the right tools – Pour liquid ingredients into clear measuring cups, placing them on the countertop and reading amounts at eye level. Standard dry measurers should be used for the dry ingredients. Measuring spoons can be used for amounts less than ¼ cup (4 Tbsps).
• Keep it clean – Remembering to wash countertops and hands before starting, as well as cleaning up during and after the baking process is an essential sanitary practice. Use separate towels for hands and dishes, and remember to wash pot holders frequently.
• Do some prep work – It may be beneficial for adults to add 20 minutes to read over the recipe first before trying it with younger family members. Think about ways to explain, show and guide beginners through steps to ensure that it is a positive experience for everyone involved.
Banana Nut Muffins
- 2 eggs
- 3 mashed bananas
- 1/2 c. honey
- 1/4 c. canola oil
- 3 Tbsp. buttermilk or plain yogurt
- 2 c. whole-wheat flour or 1 c. whole-wheat and 1 cup white
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 3/4 c. chopped walnuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 24 mini-muffin tins. Beat eggs and mash bananas. Mix together eggs, bananas, honey, oil, and buttermilk (or yogurt). Combine dry ingredients.
Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix only until blended. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until dry to toothpick test. Remove tins from the oven and remove muffins; place muffins on wire rack to cool.
Recipe source: NDSU Extension Service
Homemade Bread
- 2 Tbsp. yeast
- 1-1/2 c. warm water
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 Tbsp. salt
- 6 c. (or more) white flour
- Vegetable/olive oil for pan
Combine the salt and flour in a large bowl. In a smaller bowl, sprinkle the yeast on top of the warm water and then sprinkle the sugar on top of the yeast. Stir to combine and allow it to dissolve and foam. Mix yeast mixture with the flour mixture and knead until smooth, approximately 5 to 10 minutes.
Add extra water or flour as needed. Place in a greased bowl and cover with a clean cloth. Let the dough rise until double, punch down and let rise again until doubled in size. Cut the dough into equal amounts and shape into loaves; sprinkle with flour. Place the loaves onto lightly greased pan(s). Let rise one more time for half an hour.
Bake in a preheated 375 degree F oven for about one hour or until the inside of the bread is done.
Recipe source: NDSU Extension Service
Butterscotch Brownies
- 3/4 cup butter
- 2 cups dark brown sugar
- 4 eggs
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1-1/3 cups flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9- by 13-inch baking pan with cooking oil. Combine the butter and brown sugar in a sturdy saucepan and set over moderate heat. Stir frequently until the mixture is bubbly and the sugar is melted, then set aside to cool slightly.
Beat the eggs and vanilla into the butter and brown sugar mixture. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt and stir together; add to the first mixture and beat just until thoroughly incorporated. Stir in the pecans.
Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan. Bake for about 30 minutes, or until the top is dry and a toothpick inserted in the center of the bars comes out barely clean. Remove from oven and cool on a rack before cutting.
Recipe source: NDSU Extension Service
Easy Pumpkin Cake
- 1 can pumpkin
- 1 c. water
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ginger
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 1 box angel food cake mix (one-step)
- Whipped cream/topping (optional)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix pumpkin, water, vanilla, and spices (you can substitute 1-1/2 tsp. of pumpkin spice for the listed spices). Gently stir in angel food cake mix. Pour into a 9- by 13-inch pan sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 30 minutes.
Recipe source: NDSU Extension Service
Famous Layered Fruit Dessert
- 1 (3.5-oz.) package instant pudding mix, vanilla- or banana-flavored
- 2 c. milk, nonfat or low-fat
- 8 oz. vanilla yogurt, fat-free
- 2 bananas, peeled and sliced (or use other fruit, such as strawberries)
In a medium bowl, combine milk and pudding. Beat with a wooden spoon, wire whisk or electric mixer on lowest speed for two minutes. Gently mix yogurt with pudding mixture. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Layer fruit slices in 8 dessert cups (clear ones, if available). Top with pudding. Repeat the fruit and pudding layers. Serve immediately or refrigerate for a few minutes.
Recipe source: University of Massachusetts Nutrition Education Program
Big Blue Muffins
- 2 medium oranges
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1-1/2 cups fresh blueberries
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Position rack in the center of the oven. Wash oranges. Using a zester or fine grater, remove the orange zest from the rinds of both oranges and place in a mixing bowl. Slice oranges in half. Squeeze juice into a 1-cup liquid measuring cup. Add water if needed to make 1/2 cup juice. Add juice to the zest.
Add the oil, sugar, honey, eggs and yogurt. Mix together with a whisk. In a separate mixing bowl, place the flour, baking powder, soda and salt. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix with a wooden spoon, until just combined. Batter should be lumpy.
Add the blueberries and fold into batter until evenly distributed. Using a large table spoon, scoop the batter into a greased 12 cup muffin pan, evenly dividing the batter. Bake 20 minutes or until lightly browned on the tops. Cool in pan for 5 minutes. Remove to wire rack and serve.
Recipe source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Easy Peach Cobbler
- 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 pinch salt
- 1-1/2 cups sugar (divided)
- 1 cup skim milk
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 4 cups peeled peaches
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. ground nutmeg or cinnamon
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Combine the flour, baking powder, salt and 3/4 cup sugar in a large mixing bowl. Add the milk and mix only until the dry ingredients are wet.
Melt the butter and pour into a 9- by 13-inch baking dish or pan. Add the flour mixture on top of the butter. Do not stir.
In a saucepan, heat the peaches, 3/4 cup sugar and lemon juice until the sugar is dissolved and the peaches are coated. Pour evenly over the flour mixture. Do not stir. Sprinkle with nutmeg or cinnamon.
Bake for 40 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Remove from oven and serve warm.
Recipe source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Buttermilk Banana Blueberry Bread
- 1-3/4 c. flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/8 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 c. unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 c. sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1/4 c. buttermilk
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 3 ripe bananas, mashed
- 1 c. blueberries
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Lightly coat a loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In an electric mixing bowl with paddle attachment, beat butter and sugar on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Beat in eggs, buttermilk and vanilla until well combined. Beat in mashed bananas until well combined. Gradually add flour mixture to sugar mixture at low speed just until incorporated. Add blueberries and gently stir to combine. Scoop the batter into loaf pan.
Bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Let cool for 15 minutes before inverting bread onto wire rack.
Recipe source: NDSU Extension Service
Spiced Pumpkin Cake
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1-1/4 cup whole-wheat flour
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup melted margarine
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup honey
- 2 cups pumpkin puree
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup chopped walnuts
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Mix flours, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin spice and salt; set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together margarine, sugar, honey, pumpkin puree and olive oil. Blend in eggs. Add flour mixture. Stir until dry ingredients are moistened.
Spray an 8- by 4-inch loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray. Pour batter into pan; sprinkle walnuts on top of batter. Bake for 1 hour. Remove from oven and cover with foil. Return to oven and bake an additional 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes and remove from pan.
Recipe source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
