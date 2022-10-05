In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Extension Service food column logo art

Kelly Hicks WVU Extension 

It’s officially fall and the many colors and varieties of pumpkins decorate our landscapes. Pumpkins hold a special place in our country’s history. Native Americans used to dry strips of pumpkin and weave them into mats. They would also roast long strips of pumpkin over the open fire and eat them. The origin of pumpkin pie occurred when the colonists sliced off the pumpkin top and removed the seeds.  They filled the pumpkin with spices, milk and honey; the pumpkin was then baked in hot ashes.  

1005 recipes 1.jpg
1005 recipes 3.jpg
1005 recipes 2.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.