It’s officially fall and the many colors and varieties of pumpkins decorate our landscapes. Pumpkins hold a special place in our country’s history. Native Americans used to dry strips of pumpkin and weave them into mats. They would also roast long strips of pumpkin over the open fire and eat them. The origin of pumpkin pie occurred when the colonists sliced off the pumpkin top and removed the seeds. They filled the pumpkin with spices, milk and honey; the pumpkin was then baked in hot ashes.
Pumpkins are considered a fruit and are made up of 90 percent water. Pumpkins also offer great nutritional value. They are loaded with a very important antioxidant, beta-carotene. Beta-carotene converts to vitamin A in our bodies. Current research indicates that a diet rich in foods containing beta-carotene may offer protection against the development of heart disease as well as some degenerative aspects of aging. Beta-carotene may also help in reducing the risk of developing certain types of cancers.
Cooking Pumpkins
Oven Method: Cut pumpkin in half, scraping away the stringy mass and seeds. Rinse under cold water. Place pumpkin, cut side down on a large cookie sheet. Bake at 350 for 1 hour or until fork tender. Then follow the procedure outlined below in Preparing the Puree.
Boiling Method: Cut the pumpkin into large chunks and rinse in cold water. Place pieces in a large pot with approximately 1 cup of water. The water does not need to cover the pumpkin pieces. Cover the pot and boil for 20 to 30 minutes or until tender. Poke with a fork to determine doneness. Drain the cooked pumpkin in a colander, and follow the steps outlined below in Preparing the Puree.
Preparing the Puree
When the pumpkin is cool enough to handle, remove the peel with a small sharp knife and your fingers. Use a food mill, potato masher or food processor to form a puree.
Pumpkin puree freezes well. To freeze, measure cooled puree into 1-cup portions, place in freezer containers, leaving 1/2-inch headspace or pack into freezer bags. Use this puree in recipes or substitute in the same amount in any recipe calling for solid pack canned pumpkin.
Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Pumpkin Pancakes
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1 egg, slightly beaten
- 2 cups pumpkin puree
- 1/2 cup molasses or maple syrup
- 3-4 Tbsp. buttermilk or milk
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter or margarine, melted
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans or hazelnuts, optional
- Powdered sugar for dusting
In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt, and pumpkin pie spice. Set aside.
In another bowl, beat egg slightly. Add pumpkin or squash puree, molasses or syrup, milk or buttermilk and melted butter or margarine. Mix until smooth.
Blend in the dry ingredients all at once. Mix until batter is smooth. Allow batter to rest for 30 minutes or more.
Stir nuts into batter, and add additional tablespoon of buttermilk or milk if batter is too thick.
To make pancakes, spoon a heaping tablespoon of batter onto a lightly greased preheated griddle or heavy skillet.
Place on a platter and set platter in a warm oven. Garnish with powdered sugar or serve with corn syrup, maple syrup or your favorite pancake syrup.
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
- 1 quart water
- 2 Tbsp. salt
- 2 cups pumpkin seeds
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil or melted, unsalted butter
Preheat oven to 250. Pick through seeds and remove any cut seeds. Remove as much of the stringy fibers as possible. Bring the water and salt to a boil. Add the seeds and boil for 10 minutes. Drain, spread on kitchen towel or paper towel and pat dry. Place the seeds in a bowl and toss with oil or melted butter. Spread evenly on a large cookie sheet or roasting pan.
Place pan in a preheated oven and roast the seeds for 30 to 40 minutes. Stir about every 10 minutes, until crisp and golden brown.
Pumpkin Pudding
- 4 eggs
- 1 one-pound can of pumpkin
- 1/2 cup light molasses
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. ginger
- 1 cup milk
Break the eggs into a large bowl, and beat with a fork until light yellow. Add the pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, molasses, and milk. Stir well. Pour mixture into a greased casserole dish. Bake at 350 for 1 hour or until the pudding is firm in the middle.
Traditional Pumpkin Pie
- 1 9-inch unbaked pie shell
- 2 eggs, slightly beaten
- 2 cups pumpkin puree or 1 can (16 oz.) solid pack pumpkin
- 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 1/2 tsp. grown cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 2 Tbsp. melted butter or margarine
- 1 cup skim milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 425.
In a large bowl, add filling ingredients in order given. Mix well with electric mixer or by hand. Pour into pie shell. Bake 15 minutes. Then reduce oven temperature to 350 and continue baking for an additional 45 minutes or until knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool slightly and serve warm or chilled. Makes 1 9-inch pie.
Recipe Sources: University of Illinois
Pumpkin Dip
- 1 15-oz. can pure pumpkin
- 1 8-oz. package light cream cheese (soft)
- 1 3-4 oz. package regular instant vanilla pudding mix
- 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
Mix everything together until smooth. Serve with Cinnamon Graham Crackers or pretzel sticks.
Source: WVUES Family Nutrition Program
Pumpkin Fruit Dip
- 1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin (about 1 3/4 cups cooked pumpkin)
- 1 cup low-fat ricotta cheese or plain yogurt or low-fat cream cheese
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
In a large bowl, combine pumpkin, ricotta cheese or yogurt, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Stir until smooth.
Note: Serve with apple slices, bananas or grapes. For a smoother texture, use a hand mixer or food processor to mix ingredients.
Source: Oregon State Extension Service
Pumpkin Muffins
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup canned pumpkin (or cooked, pureed pumpkin)
- 1/3 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 2/3 cup flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 cup nuts, chopped (optional)
Preheat oven to 350. Combine eggs, sugar, pumpkin, oil and water in medium-sized mixing bowl. Stir together flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder and spices in a separate bowl. Add dry ingredients to wet, and stir to blend. Place batter 3/4 to the top of non-stick or lightly oiled muffin tins. You may also use cupcake liners. If desired, sprinkle with sugar. Bake 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the middle of muffin comes out clean. Remove from pan right away.
Source: North Dakota Extension Service
Favorite Pumpkin Bread
- 3 1/2 cup flour
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 2 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup canola oil
- 4 eggs
- 2 cup canned pumpkin
Preheat oven to 325. Spray 2 loaf pans (9-by-5-inch) with canola baking spray.
In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients until just blended. Pour batter into pans and bake for about one hour and 15 minutes. Cool on wire racks.
Source: North Dakota Extension Service
