Last week my husband and I were discussing something when I said, “Some people really value looks.”
Our youngest daughter, who was obviously eavesdropping from the other room interjected, “Well, they are really important.” This was surprising coming from a girl who frequently doesn’t remember to brush her hair or take a bath.
Before I could inquire what she meant, our husband clarified, “Your mother said looks, not books.” She sat up a little straighter and said, “Oh, that’s silly. I thought you said books. Books are important.”
When I was our daughter’s age, I wasn’t much of a reader. Other than snuggling up to my mom on Sundays to read the funny papers together, I didn’t spend a lot of time getting lost in the written word.
It really wasn’t until I married into a family of bookworms that I began to discover the joy in reading for pleasure. It’s one of the many benefits I gained in becoming a Savage.
During these past few months, I’ve been doing a lot of reading. I’ve found it much more enjoyable to sit down with a good book in my hand knowing I’m about to read a fictional story than scrolling through potentially fictional “news” on my phone.
Early in the summer, my friend recommended a great book about a family of missionaries living in the Congo in the 1960s. I enjoyed it so much I recommended it to my husband.
He’s now so engaged with the story he’s begun researching traditional African recipes on Pinterest. Somehow, I think his idea of having a Congolese supper one evening won’t be met with enthusiasm by any other Savage but himself. Although, it could help with my weight-loss goals.
It’s funny how a good book can transport you into its story so adeptly that you want to experience just a little bit of it for yourself.
Dr. Seuss said it best, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
Our youngest daughter was looking to learn about her older sister earlier this week. While our oldest daughter was at work, we heard our 10-year-old rummaging around in her room.
My husband asked what she was doing. She answered she was looking for a book to read. My husband jokingly inquired, “Are you searching for her diary?”
Innocently our little girl answered, “No, but if I could find it, I’d read it.”
This reminded me of an episode of “The Brady Bunch.” Diary snooping didn’t turn out well for Cindy Brady, and it wouldn’t turn out well for our littlest Savage either.
Luckily, she found another book to occupy her time. Hopefully, it mentions a food, much more appetizing than fufu, that she can convince her dad to try making instead. Right now, I’d welcome a little butterbeer.
For Savage bookworms, reading has always been important. Whether the books are about a fantasy world with wizards and dragons or Captain Underpants or a story based during a historical period, there’s something to be said for getting lost between a few good pages.
After all, as our youngest daughter reminded us, some people really value books.
