Memorial Day begins the season for outdoor meals
Picnics and cookouts are spring and summertime traditions. These are opportunities for friends and family to gather, have fun and socialize.
However, these warm-weather outings can be ruined if preparation practices and safe food handling practices are not used. To prevent food-borne illness from occurring to yourself and your guests, keep in mind these food safety tips for your upcoming outings.
Preparing picnic foods
• Be sure to wash your work area, utensils and hands before preparing your dishes.
• Any foods that need marinating should be done in the refrigerator.
• Thaw any frozen foods in the refrigerator, not at room temperature. Plan ahead to give yourself time.
Serving picnic food
• Keep cold foods cold, and hot foods hot.
• Food should not be left out more than 2 hours; 1 hour if the temperature is 90 degrees and above.
• Place any leftovers back in the cooler after they are served. The longer that food is left out the more bacteria that can grow; this bacteria can lead to foodborne illness.
• Throw away any leftovers that have been sitting out for more than 2 hours, 1 hour if the temperature is 90 degrees and above.
• Cold foods kept in a cooler where there is still ice are safe. However, food should be thrown away if the ice has melted.
Grilled Blue Cheese Burgers
- 2 (1-oz.) slices country white bread
- 2 Tbsp. fat-free milk
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 2 pounds lean ground sirloin
- 1/2 cup (2 oz.s) crumbled blue cheese
- Cooking spray
- 8 hamburger rolls, halved
Prepare grill. Place bread in a food processor; process 30 seconds or until finely ground. Place breadcrumbs in a large bowl. Add milk to breadcrumbs; toss with a fork to moisten. Add salt, pepper, and beef to breadcrumb mixture, stirring just until combined.
Divide meat mixture into 16 equal portions, shaping each into a 3-and-a-1/2-inch patty. Spoon 1 Tbsp. cheese in the center of each of the 8 patties; top each with 1 remaining patty, pinching edges to seal.
Place patties on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 4 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Remove from heat; keep warm.
Lightly coat cut sides of rolls with cooking spray; place cut sides down on grill rack, and grill 30 seconds or until toasted. Serve patties on toasted rolls with desired toppings.
Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Texas-Style Flank Steak and Vegetables
- 1/2 cup bottled chipotle salsa
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 4 (1/4-inch-thick) slices red onion (about 1 large)
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 red bell pepper, quartered and seeded
- 1 yellow bell pepper, quartered and seeded
- 1 (1-lb.) flank steak, trimmed
- Cooking spray
- 8 (7-inch) flour tortillas
- 1/4 cup bottled chipotle salsa
- 2 Tbsp. minced fresh cilantro
Combine 1st 7 ingredients in a large zip-top plastic bag. Seal and marinate in refrigerator 4 hours or overnight, turning occasionally. Prepare grill or broiler.
Remove the steak and vegetables from bag; discard marinade. Place the steak and the vegetables on grill rack or broiler pan coated with cooking spray; cook 7 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness.
Cut steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Cut peppers into thin strips. Cut onion slices in half. Warm tortillas according to package directions, these can be toasted on the grill. Divide steak, bell peppers and onion evenly among tortillas; roll up. Top each serving with 1 Tbsp. chipotle salsa and 1-1/2 tsp. cilantro. Serve immediately.
Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Spring Asparagus Slaw
- 1 lb. asparagus
- 4 cups shredded green cabbage
- 1 cup torn radicchio or red cabbage
- 1/2 cup finely shredded carrot
- 1/4 cup snipped fresh mint
- 1/4 cup snipped fresh parsley
- 1/4 of a small red onion, thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. finely shredded lemon peel
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 tsp. sugar (optional)
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1 oz. shredded Parmesan cheese
Wash asparagus. Snap off and discard woody bases. In a medium saucepan bring 1 inch of water to boiling. Place asparagus in steamer basket. Cover; steam asparagus over the boiling water for 4 to 6 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain. Gently rinse with cool water.
In a large bowl combine cabbage, radicchio, carrot, mint, parsley and onion. Divide asparagus spears among 8 salad plates; top with cabbage mixture.
In a screw-top jar combine oil, vinegar, lemon peel, lemon juice, garlic, sugar (if using) and pepper; cover and shake to combine. Pour over cabbage mixture. Top with cheese. Makes 8 to 10 side-dish servings.
Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Strawberry Shortcake
Shortcakes
- 2 cups cake flour, plus more for dusting
- 1 cup white whole-wheat flour, or whole-wheat pastry flour
- 1/4 cup sugar (or sugar substitute)
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 4 Tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
- 4 Tbsp. (2 oz.) reduced-fat cream cheese
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 3 Tbsp. nonfat buttermilk
Filling
- 4 cups sliced hulled strawberries, (about 1-1/4 pounds whole)
- 3 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/2 cup whipping cream
- 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
To prepare shortcakes: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Whisk cake flour, whole-wheat flour, sugar and baking powder in a large bowl. Cut in butter using 2 knives or a pastry cutter until the pieces are about the size of peas. Cut in cream cheese until it’s the size of peas.
Drizzle oil over the mixture; stir with a fork until just combined (the mixture will be crumbly). Make a well in the center and add egg and buttermilk. Gradually stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients with a fork until the mixture is evenly moist.
Knead the mixture in the bowl 2 or 3 times until it holds together. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Dust with flour and roll into an 8-by-10-inch rectangle about 1/2 inch thick.
Cut the edges square using a butter knife. Cut the dough into 12 equal shortcakes. Transfer to a baking sheet. Bake the shortcakes until puffed and lightly golden, about 20 minutes. Let cool slightly.
To prepare filling: Toss strawberries with sugar in a medium bowl. Whisk whipping cream in a medium bowl until it’s thick and holds its shape, 1 to 2 minutes. Whisk in sour cream until combined.
To serve, split the shortcakes horizontally. Spoon the berries and juice onto the bottoms, top with the cream mixture and replace the shortcake tops.
Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Asparagus and Cucumber Vinaigrette
- 1 bunch asparagus, tough ends removed, cut into 1-1/2-inch lengths
- 1 cucumber, peeled, quartered lengthwise, seeded, and cut into 1-1/2-inch strips
- 1 tsp. red-wine vinegar
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- Coarse salt and ground pepper
Place a steamer basket in a saucepan filled with 1 inch water. Bring to a boil. Add asparagus, cover, and cook until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Rinse with cold water to stop the cooking.
In a bowl, combine asparagus, cucumber, vinegar, and oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Shrimp and Cucumber Spring Fresh Rolls
- 1-2 small cucumbers, thinly sliced into matchsticks
- 20 medium shrimp, boiled, deveined, and peeled
- Handful of mint, chopped
- Handful of green onions, thinly sliced
- Handful basil, chopped
- 10 rice paper rolls
Sauce
- 3 Tbsp. peanut butter
- 2 Tbsp. hot water
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 Tbsp. minced ginger
In a small bowl combine hot water, peanut butter, oil, garlic and ginger. Mix until smooth. Add more water if necessary until the consistency is that of a sauce.
Place the rice paper in a bowl of warm water and remove once the rice paper has softened. Place rice paper roll in front of you and to the center of the roll add the cucumber, 2 shrimp per roll, a pinch of green onions, mint and basil. Fold in the two sides and then start to roll the rice paper roll tightly, kind of like a burrito.
Set aside and continue with remaining rice paper rolls.
Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Slow Cooker Double-Onion Beef Brisket
- 1 fresh beef brisket (4 lbs.)
- 1-1/2 tsp. salt
- 1-1/2 tsp. pepper
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 3 medium onions, halved and sliced, divided
- 3 celery ribs, chopped
- Chili sauce to taste
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup cider vinegar
- 1 envelope onion soup mix
Cut brisket in half; sprinkle all sides with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, brown brisket in oil; remove and set aside. In the same skillet, sauté onions for 1 to 2 minutes or until caramelized.
Place half of the onions in a 5-quart slow cooker; top with celery and brisket. Combine the chili sauce, brown sugar, vinegar and soup mix. Pour over brisket; top with remaining cooked onions.
Cover and cook on low for 6 to 7 hours or until meat is tender. Let stand for 5 minutes before slicing. Skim fat from cooking juices and serve with meat.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Spring Salad with Rhubarb Vinaigrette Salad
- Mixed greens
- 1/2 cup sliced toasted almonds
- 1 pint sliced strawberries
Rhubarb Vinaigrette
- 1 cup chopped fresh rhubarb
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. poppy seeds
Boil rhubarb with water in a small saucepan over medium heat, until rhubarb is tender, about 5 minutes. Scrape into blender along with maple syrup, vinegar, Dijon mustard and oil. Blend until smooth. Stir in poppy seeds.
Toss mixed greens with 1/2 cup of dressing (or more to taste), almonds and strawberries in a large bowl until combined.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Custard Rhubarb Pie
- 4 cups sliced rhubarb
- 1-1/2 cups sugar
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 9-inch pastry for a double crust pie
Place sliced rhubarb into unbaked crust. In a separate bowl combine sugar, flour, nutmeg and salt. Beat eggs and add to dry mixture. Pour mixture over rhubarb.
Add top crust of pie, flute edges and cut slits on top of crust for steam to escape. Bake at 400 degrees for 50 minutes.
Note: You can sprinkle 2 Tbsp. maple sugar over top crust before baking.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
