The holiday season officially kicked off with the arrival of Thanksgiving. What should be a happy, joyous time of celebration with friends and family is being met with challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
West Virginia University Extension Service Family and Community Development agent, Ami Cook, offers advice on how you, with a positive attitude and proper planning, can make the most of this year’s holiday season and do it safely.
Tips for gatherings
“Thinking about your Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah or New Year’s dinner? Guess what? We all still need to eat. We just need to do it safely. Keep your gatherings small and limit your celebration to local family members who don’t have to travel far to be with you. Limit contact with the public, when possible, wash your hands and wear a mask in the weeks leading up to the meal.”
“If the weather cooperates, consider an outdoor dinner this year. Even if it’s a little chilly, make it fun with blankets and a fire pit. Whether your dinner is inside or out, we need to maintain 6 feet social distance between people. Masks are important to mitigate the spread, especially indoors. Avoid potlucks or multiple cooks and have one person serve the food (with masks and gloves). Consider supporting a local restaurant by ordering dinner for takeout.”
“If you really want to include other family members and friends that aren’t local, Zoom is offering free, extended family sessions for the holiday this year. Set up a device at your dinner table and enjoy the meal, a blessing, or a toast together virtually.”
Tips for baking
“Missing your traditional cookie exchange this year? Consider a virtual baking contest. Use a virtual platform to decorate your holiday goodies together then show them off to one another and vote for a winner.
“Everybody wins when you eat the cookies. Make it even more fun by exchanging the recipes you use. If you still miss giving and receiving goodies, consider having a local bakery ship directly to your family and friends. You still get to ‘exchange’ goodies, plus you support a local business.”
Tips for Connecting
“So many people are feeling isolated and lonely due to the pandemic. We want to be sure that we are still reaching out to our friends and family, especially those who are at risk for experiencing these feelings. We can still safely call people, text people and even make short, outdoor visits with social distancing and wearing masks. Instead of visiting people in their homes, consider taking a walk together. This allows for a visit and an opportunity for some physical activity, which is also good for our mental health.”
“Let’s not forget all of the activities that are safe. Decorating for the holidays is still on, and this year people seem to be starting early, so there is plenty of holiday spirit out there. We can still drive around safely with our family/household members and look at light displays. That pesky elf on the shelf might be your new best friend this year if you miss normalcy.”
“And, perhaps even more important this year, we can still support local organizations and volunteering in our communities to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable holiday season. Food banks are still accepting donations, angel trees are still going up for gift giving, and charities still rely heavily on our financial contributions.”
Ham and Cheese Pinwheels
- 1 tube (12-oz.) crescent roll dough
- 1/2 lb. deli sliced ham
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 8 oz. sliced Swiss cheese
- 4 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley
- 1 tsp. poppy seeds
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. On a lightly floured surface, unroll dough and separate the sheet into rectangles.
Pinch the perforations to seal. Spread mustard onto each rectangle. Top with sliced ham and cheese. Starting with one short side, roll up each rectangle. Pinch edges to seal. Cut each roll into 5 to 6 slices. Place cut side up in baking pan.
In a small bowl, whisk together melted butter, garlic powder and parsley. Brush over pinwheels, then sprinkle poppy seeds on top. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the rolls are golden.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Holiday Honeycrisp Salad
- 1/2 cup light vegetable oil such as sunflower or safflower
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 cup unsweetened apple juice or apple cider
- 2 to 3 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- Black pepper to taste
- 3 medium Honeycrisp apples (about 1 lb.) thinly sliced
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 12 oz. salad greens spring mix, baby spinach, arugula, baby romaine
- 1 cup pecan halves toasted or candied
- 3/4 cup dried cranberries or dried cherries
- 4 oz. crumbled blue cheese
To prepare Apple Cider Vinaigrette, measure oil, apple cider vinegar, apple juice/cider, honey, lemon juice, salt, and pepper into a mason jar. Tightly screw on lid and shake vigorously until everything is thoroughly combined. Alternatively, you may briskly whisk the ingredients together in a medium bowl, or blend them in a blender or mini food processor.
Place apple slices in a large plastic baggie and squeeze the fresh lemon juice (from the lemon half) over them. Close bag and shake to coat. In a large salad bowl, layer salad greens, apple slices, pecans, dried cranberries and blue cheese. Just before serving, dress with desired amount of Apple Cider Vinaigrette and toss until salad ingredients are evenly coated.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Cranberry Fruit Bread
- 2 cups flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 orange, juiced and zested
- 1 egg, well beaten
- 2 Tbsp. melted butter
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts
- 2 cups cranberries, cut in half
Sift dry ingredients. Combine juice and zest and add enough water for 3/4 cup liquid. Add beaten egg and melted butter. Pour over dry ingredients and mix until moistened. Add nuts and cranberries.
Bake in loaf pan in 325 degrees oven for 50 to 60 minutes until pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool before serving.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Maple-Roasted Chicken & Acorn Squash
- 1 medium acorn squash
- 4 medium carrots, chopped (about 2 cups)
- 1 medium onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 6 bone-in chicken thighs (about 2 1/4 lbs.)
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. coarsely ground pepper
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut squash lengthwise in half; remove and discard seeds. Cut each half crosswise into 1/2 inch slices; discard ends. Place squash, carrots and onion in a greased 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan; top with chicken, skin side down.
Roast 10 minutes. Turn chicken over; drizzle with maple syrup and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast 25 to 30 minutes longer or until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 170 to 175 degrees and vegetables are tender. Yield: 6 servings
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
6-Layer Dip Christmas Wreath
- 1 can (16 oz.) refried beans
- 1 can (6 oz.) black olives
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 container (14 oz.) sour cream
- 1 container (16 oz.) salsa
- 1 container store bought guacamole
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 2 cherry tomatoes
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 bag tortilla chips
Prepare your spring form pan and place a glass in the center in order to create a void in the food. Make one layer of each of the above ingredients (except the cilantro, tomatoes, and bell pepper), making sure not to mix the layers are you go.
Sprinkle the top of the guacamole layer with finely chopped cilantro. Make the bow out of 2 cherry tomatoes, and 2 small pieces of bell pepper. Display on a platter with tortilla chips.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Cranberry Salad
- 1 cup boiling water
- 1 box (3 oz.) cran-raspberry or raspberry gelatin
- 1 can (14 oz.) whole cranberry sauce
- 1 can (15 oz.) mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple
- 1 medium diced apple (optional)
- 1 cup walnuts (optional)
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Add whole cranberry sauce (you will need to break it up). Add oranges and pineapple. Add apple and walnuts, if desired. Chill overnight. Very easy and delicious with chicken or turkey.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Tangy Meatballs
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups quick-cooking or rolled oats
- 1 can (12 oz.) evaporated milk
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 3 lbs. lean ground beef
Sauce
- 2 cups ketchup
- 1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 to 2 tsp. liquid smoke
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
In a large bowl, beat the eggs. Add oats, milk, onion, pepper and garlic powder. Add the ground beef and mix well. Shape into 1-1/2 inch balls and place in two 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking pans. Bake uncovered, at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and drain.
Place all the meatballs in one of the pans. In a saucepan, bring all the sauce ingredients to a boil. Pour over the meatballs, return to the oven and bake uncovered, for 20 minutes or until meatballs are done. Yield: 12 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Blueberry Balsamic Pork Tenderloin
- 1-1/2 lbs. pork tenderloin
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 cups frozen or fresh blueberries
- 2 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheet with aluminum foil. Mix together pepper, salt and garlic powder in a small bowl or ramekin. Rub mixture all over the pork tenderloin. Place tenderloin on the baking sheet and onto the center rack of the oven.
Be sure to have baking sheet in the center of the rack. Allow to bake for 45 to 60 minutes. Oven temperatures may vary, so use an internal thermometer to check for doneness. If it reads 140 degrees to 150 degrees it is done. If you do not have an internal thermometer, the center of the tenderloin when cooked will be slightly pink, but will not look raw.
Place blueberries in a medium sauce pan on medium-high heat. Using a wooden spoon or potato masher, begin breaking the blueberries while cooking. Add garlic and honey. Blueberries will begin to boil and sauce will begin to form. Stir in balsamic vinegar. Bring sauce to a boil and allow it to reduce. Reduction time is about 12 to 15 minutes.
Once tenderloin is done baking, remove from oven and allow it to rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Remove sauce from stove once it has reduced and become slightly thick, it should flow almost like the consistency of honey off of a spoon. Slice tenderloin into medallions, about 3/4 to 1-inch thick. Place onto dish and spoon sauce over medallions.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.