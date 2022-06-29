Some lesser known and downright weird garden offerings
Looking for something different for the dinner table? Look no further than your local farmers market for all things unique and tasty.
Farmers Market season is upon us and whether you visit markets here in Hampshire County or are visiting markets while out traveling, you are bound to find something unique. Because local farmers are not under the constraints of cold storage and shipping, sometimes you can find produce that is rarely present in the grocery store.
Here are several odd, weird or unique — but tasty — vegetables for adding taste and a conversation piece to dinner.
Kohlrabi is a rather odd-looking stem-vegetable that looks a bit like something out of a Pokémon game. The vegetable is in the Brassicaceae family and tastes a bit like broccoli and cabbage combined.
Kohlrabi has a swollen, circular-shaped stem with several leaves sprouting from the top. Typically, the stem is eaten, but some recipes incorporate the leaves as well. This veggie can be eaten raw in salads and slaws or cooked in several different ways.
A personal favorite recipe is to make a matchstick slaw of kohlrabi and apples with a bit of freshly picked dill. Kohlrabi is happy in the cooler, shoulder seasons of spring and fall, so look for it before it gets too warm.
Cucamelons or Mexican Sour Gherkins are small fruits that look like mini-watermelons and taste like tangy cucumbers. Cucamelons are members of the cucumber family, Cucurbitaceae, and are native to Mexico and Central America.
These little melons make great additions to salads and cocktails and can even be pickled. Some farmers markets may have these tiny fruits, but they can easily be grown at home. Cucamelons grow on tiny vines with tendrils that can grow up any type of trellis. These plants are a beautiful addition to the garden.
Garlic Scapes are the twisty flower stalk of a hardneck garlic plant. Harvesting the scapes is essential for growing great garlic. If the flower stalk is not harvested, the plant will focus on flowering instead of putting energy into the garlic bulbs.
Garlic scapes can be found in the late spring and early summer. These scapes can be used in numerous recipes and can be substituted for regular garlic or any of its onion relatives.
Try pickling the scape, putting them into hummus or pesto, or throwing them into a stir fry. This is another early season farmers market find that won’t last long.
Sunchokes or Jerusalem Artichokes are in the same genus as a sunflower, Helianthus, and are not from Jerusalem or an artichoke. In fact, they are much easier to grow than artichokes, and can take over an area even when planted in poor soil.
The tubers, or swollen underground stems, of these plants are harvested. Eating a sunchoke is like eating a smaller, knobby potato with a sweeter taste. These tubers can be eaten raw, cooked, or even dried up and ground into a flour.
Surprisingly, these tubers contain more protein than other traditional crops like corn, beans or wheat, and contain a plethora of other vitamins and minerals.
Tomatillos are relatives of tomatoes, peppers and eggplants and are quite popular in Central American cuisine, where they are a native plant. The fruit resembles a green or sometimes purple tomato wrapped in a papery husk.
When selecting tomatillos be sure to pick fruit with a light brown husk that is not shriveled. Tomatillos make great salsa verde and because they are only available in the summer, consider buying in bulk and preserving salsa for the winter months.
Broccoli-Kohlrabi Salad
- 1 medium head broccoli, florets cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 small kohlrabi, peeled and diced
- 1 small red apple, diced
Dressing
- 1/2 cup lite mayonnaise
- 2 garlic scapes, minced (or 2 cloves of garlic, minced)
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
Add cut broccoli to a pot of boiling water for 2 minutes. Carefully move broccoli to ice for 5 minutes to cool. Drain water and ice from broccoli.
In a large bowl, combine broccoli, kohlrabi and apple. In a small bowl, combine all dressing ingredients. Pour over broccoli mixture and stir to coat. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving
Source: University of Illinois Extension
Garlic Scape Pesto
- 1 cup garlic scapes
- 1/4 cup raw sunflower seeds
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup basil leaves
- Juice of 1 lemon
Place the garlic scapes in a food processor and pulse for 30 seconds. Add the sunflower seeds and pulse for 30 seconds. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the Parmesan cheese and pulse until the ingredients are combined. Add the basil and lemon juice, and process until reaching the desired consistency. Add salt to taste and serve immediately.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Jerusalem Artichoke Pickles
- 2 gallons Jerusalem artichokes
- Vinegar (5%) to cover
- 2 cups canning salt
- 4 Tbsp. turmeric
- 10 to 12 medium red peppers
Pickling solution
- 1 gallon vinegar (5%)
- 13 cups (6 lbs.) sugar
- 1/2 cup pickling spice (tied in spice bag)
- 2 Tbsp. turmeric
If this is your 1st time canning, it is recommended that you read Principles of Home Canning.
Scrub Jerusalem artichokes and cut into chunks. Pack in a food grade plastic container, crock or glass jar. Cover with vinegar. Add 2 cups salt and 4 Tbsp. of turmeric; mix. Soak 24 hours.
About 30 minutes before that time is up, prepare pickling solution by combining 1 gallon vinegar, sugar, pickling spice and 2 Tbsp. turmeric, in a large pan. Simmer for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove spice bag.
Drain artichokes, discarding the liquid. Pack artichokes into hot pint jars, adding 1 medium red pepper to each jar. Be sure to leave 1/2-inch headspace.
Fill to within 1/2 inch from the top with hot pickling solution. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace if needed. Wipe rims of jars with a dampened clean paper towel; adjust 2-piece metal canning lids. Process in a boiling water canner for 10 minutes at altitudes of 1 to 1,000 feet or for 15 minutes for altitudes of 1,001 to 6,000 feet.
Source: National Center for Home Food Preservation
Kohlrabi Slaw
- 2-3 kohlrabi, peeled
- 4 radishes
- 1 medium carrot, peeled
- 1 small apple
- 1 Tbsp. vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. oil
- 2 Tbsp. parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
Wash and peel kohlrabi and carrot. Wash radishes and apple. Shred kohlrabi, carrot, radishes and apple using a hand grater or food processor.
Drizzle in the vinegar and oil. Sprinkle in the parsley, sugar, salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Chill for at least 30 minutes before serving.
Source: University of New Hampshire Extension
Oven Caramelized Jerusalem Artichokes
- 2 lbs. Jerusalem artichokes
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Rinse the Jerusalem artichokes under running water and rub to remove any obvious surface grit.
Put the artichokes in a large bowl, add enough cold water to cover and add lemon juice. Let the Jerusalem artichokes soak for about 45 minutes.
Scrub the soaked artichokes with a vegetable brush to remove any loosened dirt. Trim 1/8 inch off the cut end and the tips of any nodules that appear rough or “dirty.” Cut each artichoke in half lengthwise and return to the cold water/lemon bath.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Drain the artichokes, dry them with a towel and add them to the olive oil mixture. Toss to coat completely and dump the entire contents of the bowl onto a large baking sheet, turning each artichoke cut side down. Roast for 45 minutes on the center rack of the oven.
When done, let them cool for a couple of minutes and then use a metal pancake turner to transfer to a serving platter. Serve alone as you would with roasted potatoes or with your favorite dipping sauce.
Source: Michigan State University Extension
Roasted Parmesan Napa Cabbage Wedges
- Half a head of Napa cabbage, cut lengthwise into wedges with core attached
- 1 Tbsp. oil
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Wash hands with soap and water. Gently rub cabbage under cold water. Lay cabbage wedges in a baking sheet lines with foil. Drizzle oil over all of cabbage. Sprinkle with parmesan, garlic powder and black pepper. Bake 10 minutes. Carefully open oven and turn cabbage wedges over. Return to oven and continue to baking another 10 minutes.
Source: University of Illinois Extension
Salsa Verde
- 1 large or 2 medium jalapeno peppers
- 1 medium poblano pepper
- 8 to 10 medium tomatillos
- 1 medium onion, white or red, cut in half
- 1/2 of a whole lime or lemon
- 1 clove or 1/2 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 small bunch, leaves and stems cilantro
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. Xanthan gum (optional)*
- 1 tsp. Honey or 1 packet of Truvia (Stevia) (optional)
* The Xanthan gum acts as a natural, but uncommon thickening agent.
Peel the husk off the tomatillos, wash all the ingredients, peel the cloves of garlic and slice the lemon (or lime) in half. Peel and cut the onion in quarters.
Grill or broil the vegetables and lemon (or lime) until charred and soft, which takes about 10-15 minutes. When lightly blackened, cut in halves or quarters and put in a food processor or blender. Blend together these and the remaining ingredients until it gets to the desired consistency.
A food processor will give a chunky consistency, a blender will puree. A de-seeded jalapeno will make mild salsa, whole pepper (with seeds) medium heat, 2 peppers will make extra hot.
Source: University of Florida Extension
Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas
- 1 lb. skinless, boneless chicken breasts
- 1 lime, juiced
- 2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 2 cups salsa verde
- 10 corn tortillas
- 2 cups shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese
- 1/2 cup chopped tomatoes
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
In a large saucepan, fill 2/3rds full of water and heat to boiling. Add chicken. Boil for 15-20 minutes or until internal temperature reads at least 165 degrees as read by a food thermometer. Drain and shred chicken with 2 forks or electric mixer.
Add lime juice, cumin, garlic powder and chili powder; set aside. Preheat oven to 350. Warm corn tortillas in microwave for 30 seconds to soften them. In a 2-quart or 13- by 9-inch pan assemble enchiladas by spooning chicken in each tortilla; roll up and place seam-side down.
Pour evenly over tortillas. Top with shredded cheese. Bake until cheese melts. Top with chopped tomatoes and cilantro.
Source: University of Illinois Extension
